Jeopardy! hosts 2nd round of auditions in Chicago for 36th season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's almost time for a new season of Jeopardy!
Jeopardy! will be in town Friday for the second round of auditions for contestants that could be featured on the upcoming season.
Those auditioning have already taken a pre-test online and have been selected to participate in next steps to be on the show.
If you didn't get a call back or think you have what it takes to be on the show, you can sign up online to receive alerts for the next time the test is offered. You can also take practices tests at Jeopardy.com.
Jimmy McGuire joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to talk about the Clue Crew.
Added to Jeopardy in 2001, the Clue Crew has recorded clues in over 300 cities in 46 countries, including in all 50 states and on all seven continents.
Jeopardy's will start it's 36th season on September 9th. You can watch it weekdays at 3:30 on ABC 7.
