Emmys host Jimmy Kimmel: Show will be like a big, unpredictable Zoom meeting

LOS ANGELES -- Jimmy Kimmel is dusting off the tuxedo he wore to host the Oscars to once again host the Primetime Emmys Awards.The virtual show will take on a whole new look.But with so many variables, including live cameras all over town, all over the country, and all over the world, there could be glitches. That doesn't faze Kimmel one bit."I do secretly like it. I do enjoy the potential for disaster. Not as much as I enjoy an actual disaster!" laughed Kimmel.On Emmy Sunday, Kimmel will have some company at Staples Center - sort of."Let's just say there will be other human beings in the area. I'm not sure how close I will be to them. I know I'm not allowed to touch anybody, which is disappointing, but we're trying to play it safe and we're going through ridiculous extremes to keep it as safe as possible," said Kimmel.Kimmel says, yes, we can expect more than a few pandemic-related jokes."I mean, you can't get around the fact that suddenly the Emmys have turned into a Zoom meeting!" said Kimmel.Kimmel has his own take on how this just might be a night of "don't miss" television."This is me looking at the bright side, OK? So, take this with a grain of salt. A lot of people complain that these awards show are the same. It's always the same thing. And it's true - it is basically the same thing. This is not going to be the same. It's definitely going to be different."That includes camera kits going into the homes of nominees to create something different, and altogether unexpected."To see the nominees surrounded by their families when they win an Emmy, I think that is kind of... it's more fun than seeing them surrounded by their producers," said Kimmel.And if they're not there to accept, sorry, no pre-recorded speeches allowed."We decided immediately that that is no fun for anybody and you know what? If they win and they can't be on live, then I will accept the Emmy for them and my son will throw it on the ground and smash it," said Kimmel.After Sunday's awards, Kimmel is back to late night on Monday, Sept. 21, after a nice summer break. And things on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" will be different, for now."We're not going to have an audience. We're going to have to figure out - I think it's too weird for me to stand on the stage and do a monologue the same way I did when there were 200 people there listening to me. So it will be a more intimate show but we will be doing it from our studio," said Kimmel. "So I will actually have to shower in the day and drive some place. But I'm looking forward to that. I'm ready to get out of the house."