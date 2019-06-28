4th of july

Fireworks 2019: 4th of July Chicago area shows

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Eyewitness News compiles a yearly list of Chicago-area 4th of July fireworks displays and offers its list for the city and suburbs for 2019.

Click on a link below to view 2018 Fourth of July fireworks schedules. May not include all municipalities. To add yours - Contact Us




COOK COUNTY

Rosemont Rockin' In the Park Concert & Fireworks
June 27 at 10 p.m. (following concert)
Where: Parkway Bank Park
5501 Park Place
Rosemont, IL 60018

Rock 'n' Run the Runway
June 29 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Chicago Executive Airport
1080 S. Milwaukee Ave.
Wheeling, IL 60090

Fireworks in the Park
June 29 at 9:45 p.m.
Where: Parkway Bank Park
5501 Park Place
Rosemont, IL 60018

Burbank Park District Fireworks and Independence Day
June 29 at Dusk
Where: Michael Looney Park
77th and Narragansett E
Burbank, IL 60459

Burr Ridge July Fourth Fireworks
July 3 at Dusk
Where: Walker Park
7425 S. Wolf Rd
Burr Ridge, IL 60527

Food Trucks and Fireworks
July 3 at Dusk
Bridgeview Park District
8100 S Beloit 60455
Bridgeview, IL 60455

Roselle Fireworks - Party in the Park & Fireworks
July 3 at Dusk
Where: Lake Park High School West
500 West Bryn Mawr Ave
Roselle, IL 60172

Park Ridge Fireworks Celebration
July 3 at Dusk
Where: Maine East High School
2601 West Dempster St
Park Ridge, IL 60068

51st Annual Evergreen Park Independence Day Parade
July 3 at 9 p.m.
Where: Duffy Park
9101 S. Ridgeway
Evergreen Park, IL 60805

July 3rd Bash - Fireworks Over Lake Katherine
July 3 at Dusk
Where: Memorial Park
7607 W College Drive
Palos Heights, IL 60463

Fun and Fireworks - Independence Day 2019 Celebration
July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Gillson Park
Sheridan Rd and Michigan Ave
Wilmette, IL 60091

63rd Annual Palatine Jaycee's Hometown Fest
July 3 at Dusk
Where: Community Park
250 E Wood St
Palatine, IL 60067

Lemont Park District Freedom Days Fireworks
July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Centennial Park
16028 127th St
Lemont, IL 60439

Barrington 4th of July Celebration
July 4 at Dusk
Where: Barrington High School
616 W Main St,
Barrington, IL, 60010

63rd Annual Palatine Jaycee's Hometown Fest - Day 2
July 4 at Dusk
Where: Community Park
250 E Wood St
Palatine, IL 60067

Mount Prospect Lions Club Festival - Night 2
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Melas Park
1500 W. Central Road
Mount Prospect, IL 60056

Navy Pier Independence Day Fireworks & Celebration
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Navy Pier
600 E Grand Ave
Chicago, IL 60611

Oak Fest
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: 159th and Central
Oak Forest, IL 60452

Elgin 4th of July Celebration
July 4 at 9 p.m
Where: Festival Park
132 S Grove Ave,
Elgin, IL, 60120

Evanston 4th of July
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Sheridan Rd & Church St
Evanston, IL 60201

Frankfort 4th of July Celebration
July 4 at Dusk
Where: Main Park
200 S. Locust St.
Frankfort, IL 60423

Glencoe Fourth of July Celebration
July 4 at 9 p.m.
Where: Lakefront Park
55 Hazel Ave
Glencoe, IL 60022

Glenview Fourth of July
July 4 following Twilight Concert at 7 p.m.
Where: Gallery Park
Patriot & Navy Blvd
Glenview, IL 60026

Morton Grove Days
July 4 at Dusk
Where: Harrar Park/Civic Center
6250 Dempster
Morton Grove, IL 60053

South Holland Independence Day Celebration
July 4 at 9 p.m.
Where: Veterans Memorial Park
450 E. 160th Place
South Holland, IL 60473

Northbrook 4th of July
July 4 at Dusk
Where: Meadowhill Park & Techny Prairie Park and Fields
1750 Techny Rd
Northbrook, IL 60062

Orland Park Independence Day
July 4 at 9:10 p.m.
Where: Centennial Park
15600 West Ave
Orland Park, IL 60462

Rosemont Rockin' In the Park Concert & Fireworks
July 4 at 10 p.m. (following concert)
Where: Parkway Bank Park
5501 Park Place
Rosemont, IL 60018

Northwest Fourth Fest Day 1
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Sears Centre Arena
5333 Prairie Stone Pkwy
Hoffman Estates, IL 60192

Park Forest July Fourth Celebration
July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Central Park
Main St & Cunningham Dr
Park Forest, IL, 60466

Rolling Meadows Fourth of July
July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Salk Park Community Center
3705 Pheasant Dr.
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008

Tinley Park 4th of July Celebration
July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: McCarthy Park
16801 W 80th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60477

Thornton Independence Day
July 4 following Parachutists Jump at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Carpenter Park Fields
108th Ave & Colorado Blvd
Thornton, IL 60476

Streamwood Fourth of July
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Dolphin Park
S. Park Blvd
Streamwood, IL 60107

Skokie Parade and 3D Fireworks Fest
July 4 at Dusk
Where: Niles West High School
6301 Oakton St
Skokie, IL 60076

Elk Grove Lions Club Fireworks Spectacular
July 4 following concert at 8 p.m.
Where: Rotary Green
164 Lions Dr,
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007

Winnetka Fourthfest Fireworks
July 4 at 9:20 p.m.
Where: Duke Childs Field
1321 Willow Road
Winnetka, IL 60093

Bartlett 4th of July
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Community Park
S Bartlett Rd & Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103

Oak Park Parade and Fireworks
July 4 at Dusk
Where: Oak Park & River Forest High School Football Stadium
201 North Scoville Ave
Oak Park, IL 60302

Buffalo Grove Independence Day Fireworks

July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Ernie Karge Rotary Village Green
260 N Buffalo Grove Dr
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089

Bensenville LibertyFest
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Redmond Park
735 E Jefferson St
Bensenville, IL 60106

Arlington Park July 4th Fireworks
July 5 at Dusk
Where: Arlington Park Race Track
2200 Euclid Ave
Arlington Heights, IL 60006

63rd Annual Palatine Jaycee's Hometown Fest
July 5 at Dusk
Where: Community Park
250 E Wood St
Palatine, IL 60067

63rd Annual Palatine Jaycee's Hometown Fest
July 6 at Dusk
Where: Community Park
250 E Wood St
Palatine, IL 60067

63rd Annual Palatine Jaycee's Hometown Fest
July 7 at Dusk
Where: Community Park
250 E Wood St
Palatine, IL 60067

Mount Prospect Lions Club Festival - Night 5
July 7 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Melas Park
1500 W. Central Road
Mount Prospect, IL 60056

DeKALB COUNTY

DeKalb Municipal Band & Fireworks Display
July 4 at Dusk
Where: Hopkins Park
1403 Sycamore Road
DeKalb, IL 60115

Sandwich Independence Day Celebration
July 6 at Dark
Where: Sandwich Fairgrounds
1401 Suydam Road

DuPAGE COUNTY

Bloomingdale Fireworks Display
July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Bloomingdale Golf Club
181 Glen Ellyn Rd,
Bloomingdale, IL, 60108

Lisle Eyes to the Skies Festival - Night 1
July 3 at 9:45 p.m.
Where: Lisle Community Park
1825 Short Street
Lisle, IL 60532

Taste of Oak Brook
July 3 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Polo Grounds off of 31st Street between Spring and York Roads
31st Street
Oak Brook, IL 60523

North Aurora July 3 Fireworks
July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Riverfront Park
E State St,
North Aurora, IL, 60517

Wheaton Independence Day Celebration
July 3 at 9 p.m.
Where: Graf Park
17091 Manchester Rd
Wheaton, IL

Naperville Ribfest Fireworks
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Knoch Park
724 S. West St.
Naperville, IL 60540

Lisle Eyes to the Skies Festival - Night 2
July 4 at 9:45 p.m.
Where: Lisle Community Park
1825 Short Street
Lisle, IL 60532

Carol Stream Fourth of July
July 4 at 9:20 p.m.
Where: Ross Ferraro Town Center
960 N Gary Ave
Carol Stream, IL, 60188

Downers Grove/Woodridge/Darien July 4 Fireworks
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: 75th Street & Lemont Road
Woodridge, IL 60517

Glen Ellyn 4th of July
July 4 at Dusk
Where: Lake Ellyn Park
645 Lenox Road
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

Itasca 4th of July Fireworks
July 4 at 9:45 p.m.
Where: Hamilton Lakes
Park Blvd
Itasca, IL 60143

Lombard 4th of July Fireworks
July 4 at 9:30pm
Where: Madison Meadow Park
600 East Madison St
Lombard, IL 60148

St. Charles 4th of July
July 4 at Dark
Where: Pottawatomie Park
8 North Ave
St Charles, IL 60174

Westmont July 4th Fireworks
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Ty Warner Park
Plaza and Blackhawk Drive
Westmont, IL 60559

Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks
July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Cerny Park
3S258 Manning Avenue
Warrenville, IL 60555

Leyden Township Annual Firework Show
July 6 at Dusk
Where: West Leyden High School
1000 N Wolf Rd.
Melrose Park, IL 60164

Glendale Heights Fest - DAY 1
July 10 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: 101 E. Fullerton Avenue
Glendale Heights, Illinois 60139

Glendale Heights Fest - DAY 5
July 14 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: 101 E. Fullerton Avenue
Glendale Heights, Illinois 60139

KANE COUNTY

Dundee Township Free Concert & Fireworks
June 29 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Meadowdale Park
Besinger & Maple Ave,
Carpentersville, IL, 60110

Aurora Independence Day Fireworks
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: RiverEdge Park
360 N Broadway St
Aurora, IL 60505

Batavia July 4th Sky Concert Fireworks
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Watch from Engstrom Park
326 Millview Drive
Batavia, IL 60510

Sleepy Hollow Fourth of July
July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Sabatino Park
Thorobred Lane
Sleepy Hollow, IL 60118

Pingree Grove Independence Day
July 6 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: BASEBALL FIELD CHARTER SCHOOL Community Center
1125 Wester Blvd,
Pingree Grove, IL, 60140

Elburn Lions Club Fireworks Show
July 6 at Dusk
Where: Elburn Lions Park
500 Fillmore St,
Elburn, IL, 60119

LAKE COUNTY, ILL.

Round Lake Beach Fireworks - BeachFest
June 29 at Dusk
Where: Cultural & Civic Center
2007 Civic Center Way,
Round Lake Beach, IL, 60073

Celebrate Fox Lake - July 4th Celebration
June 29 at Dusk
Where: Lake Front Park
71 Nippersink Blvd,
Fox Lake, IL, 60020

Grayslake Family Picnic & Fireworks
June 29 at Dusk
Where: Central Park
100 Liberty Ln,
Grayslake, IL, 60030

Deerfield Family Days
July 3 at Dusk
Where: Brickyards Park
Fountain View Drive
Deerfield, IL 60015

Hawthorn Woods Fireworks
July 3 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Community Park
42 Park View Lane
Hawthorn Woods, IL 60047

Wauconda Independence Day Fireworks
July 3 at Dusk
Where: Cook Park
700 N Main St
Wauconda, IL 60084

Naval Station Great Lakes 4th of July - Day 2
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Ross Field; Great Lakes Naval Base
Sheridan Road
Great Lakes, IL 60088

Antioch Independence Day Celebration
July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Williams Park
400 Williams St,
Antioch, IL, 60002

Mundelein Community Days
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Mundelein Public Works
440 E. Crystal St
Mundelein, IL 60060

Six Flags Great America July 4th Fest - Day 1
July 4 at 9:45 p.m.
Where: Six Flags Great America Theme Park
1 Great America Pkwy,
Gurnee, IL, 60031

Waukegan Independence Day
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Waukegan Harbor
199 N Harbor Pl,
Lake County, IL, 60085

Highland Park Fireworks - Happy birthday, Highland Park!
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Wolters Field,
1080 Park Ave W
Highland Park, IL 60035

Lake Forest Festival and Fireworks
July 4 at 9:40 p.m.
Where: Deerpath Community Park
400 Hastings Road
Lake Forest, IL 60045

Lake Zurich Independence Day
July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Paulus Park
200 South Rand Rd,
Lake Zurich, IL 60047

Six Flags Great America July 4th Fest - Day 2
July 4 at 9:45 p.m.
Where: Six Flags Great America Theme Park
1 Great America Pkwy,
Gurnee, IL, 60031

Lincolnshire Red, White, and BOOM!
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Spring Lake Park
49 Oxford Dr,
Lincolnshire, IL, 60069

Libertyville Fireworks
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Butler Lake Park
500 Lake St
Libertyville, IL 60048

Vernon Hills 4th of July Fireworks
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Century Park
1001 Lakeview Pkwy
Vernon Hills, IL 60061

Six Flags Great America July 4th Fest - Day 3
July 5 at 9:45 p.m.
Where: Six Flags Great America Theme Park
1 Great America Pkwy,
Gurnee, IL, 60031

Fox River Grove Fireworks Celebration
July 6 at Dusk
Where: Picnic Grove Park
Birch Lane,
Fox River Grove, IL 60021

Six Flags Great America July 4th Fest - Day 4
July 6 at 9:45 p.m.
Where: Six Flags Great America Theme Park
1 Great America Pkwy,
Gurnee, IL, 60031

KENDALL COUNTY

Yorkville 4th of July Celebration
July 4 at Dusk
Where: Yorkville Town Square
301 N Bridge,
Yorkville, IL 60560

McHENRY COUNTY

Summer Celebration
July 3 at 8 p.m.
Where: Lions Park
1200 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013

Independence Day Fireworks Show
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Deicke Park
11419 S Route 47
Huntley, IL 60142

Spring Grove Fourth of July
July 4 at 9:12 p.m.
Where: Horse Fair Park
8105 Blivin
Spring Grove, IL 60080

Lakeside Festival Fireworks
July 7 at Dusk
Where: Lakeside Legacy Arts Park
401 Country Club,
Crystal Lake, IL, 60014

Pistakee Bay Fireworks
July 6 at Dusk
Where: Oak Park Lounge
801 Oak Grove Rd
Johnsburg, IL 60051

WILL COUNTY

Romeoville Independence Day
July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Village Park
900 W. Romeo Road
Romeoville, IL 60446

Plainfield Patriotic Picnic & Fireworks
July 3 at Dusk
Where: Plainfield Central High School
24120 W. Fort Beggs Dr.
Plainfield, IL 60544

Bicentennial Park 4th of July
July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Bicentennial Park
201 W Jefferson St
Joliet, IL, 60432

Bolingbrook All American Celebration
July 4 at 9:25 p.m.
Bolingbrook Golf Club
Where: 2001 Rodeo Drive
Bolingbrook, IL 60490

73rd Annual July 4th Celebration
July 4 at 9:20 p.m.
Where: ATI Field at Memorial Stadium
3000 W Jefferson St,
Joliet, IL, 60435

New Lenox 4th of July
July 4 following the Joliet American Legion Band
Where: New Lenox Village Commons
101 Veterans Parkway
New Lenox, IL 60451

Oswego Independence Day
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Prairie Point Park
4120 Plainfield Rd,
Oswego, IL 60543

Beecher Fourth of July
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Firemen's Park
673 Penfield St
Beecher, IL 60401

LAKE COUNTY, IND.

Schererville Independence Day Fireworks
July 3 at Dusk
Where: Rohrman Park
6750 Rohrman Road
Schererville, IN 46375

Munster Independence Day
July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Centennial Park
900 North Centennial Drive
Munster, IN 46321

Cedar Lake Summerfest - Night 1
July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Cedar Lake Town Complex
7408 Constitution Ave
Cedar Lake, IN 46303

East Chicago Fireworks
July 3 at Dusk
East Chicago Marina
3301 Aldis St,
East Chicago, IN, 46312

Merrillville Fireworks
July 3 at 9 p.m.
Hidden Lake Park
6355 Broadway,
Merrillville, IN, 46410

Whiting July 4th Fireworks
July 3 at 10 p.m.
Where: Whiting Park
Whiting, IN 46394

Crown Point Parade and Fireworks
July 4 at Dusk
Where: Lake County Fairgrounds
889 S Court St.
Crown Point, IN 46307

Lake Station Fireworks
July 4 at Dusk
Where: Riverview Park
State Road 51
Lake Station, IN 46405

Cedar Lake Summerfest Day 4
July 6 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Cedar Lake Town Complex
7408 Constitution Ave
Cedar Lake, IN 46303

PORTER COUNTY, IND.

Portage Independence Day Fireworks - Superhero Theme
July 4 at Dusk
Where: Founders Square Park
6300 S. Founders Square
Portage, IN 46368
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcook countyrosemontoak parkburr ridgecalumet citypalatineevergreen parknavy pierchicago heightsberwynbridgeviewburbankharveyhazel crestlemontnorthlakepark ridgepalos heightsrosellewheelingsummitwilmetteoak forestarlington heightsbarringtonbartlettbuffalo groveelk grove villageevanstonfrankfortglencoeglenviewglenwoodlansinglyonsmount prospectmorton grovehoffman estatesnorthbrookoak lawnorland parkpark forestrolling meadowsskokiesouth hollandstreamwoodthorntontinley parkwinnetkadupage countywill countykane countykendall countyindianamchenry countydekalb county4th of july4th of july eventfireworks
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
4TH OF JULY
What barbecue favorites are putting your health at risk?
4th of July fireworks 2018 displays in Chicago area
Chicago Weather: Thunderstorms, lightning add to hot weather for the holiday
July Fourth in Chicago: Fireworks, parades, food and fun
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman hit, killed by CTA Red Line train after dropping phone on tracks
Police arrest suspect in killing of Racine police officer John Hetland
State investigating 4 cases of Legionnaires' disease at Advocate Christ Medical Center
Fiery Democratic debate: Race, age, health care and Trump
FACT CHECK: Claims from night 2 of Democratic debate opener
Storms move through Chicago area Thursday evening
Englewood Police/Youth Baseball League kicks off 5th season
Show More
Dog-friendly area opens inside Calumet Park
VIDEO: Snake hitches ride on windshield of car
FBI raids home of former Madigan operative Kevin Quinn
DuPage Co. police, fire, school security officials meet for school shooting preparedness
Pritzker gets boat speed warning on Geneva Lake
More TOP STORIES News