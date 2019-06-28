Fireworks 2019: 4th of July Chicago area shows

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Eyewitness News compiles a yearly list of Chicago-area 4th of July fireworks displays and offers its list for the city and suburbs for 2019.
COOK COUNTY
Rosemont Rockin' In the Park Concert & Fireworks
June 27 at 10 p.m. (following concert)
Where: Parkway Bank Park
5501 Park Place
Rosemont, IL 60018
Rock 'n' Run the Runway
June 29 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Chicago Executive Airport
1080 S. Milwaukee Ave.
Wheeling, IL 60090
Fireworks in the Park
June 29 at 9:45 p.m.
Where: Parkway Bank Park
5501 Park Place
Rosemont, IL 60018
Burbank Park District Fireworks and Independence Day
June 29 at Dusk
Where: Michael Looney Park
77th and Narragansett E
Burbank, IL 60459
Burr Ridge July Fourth Fireworks
July 3 at Dusk
Where: Walker Park
7425 S. Wolf Rd
Burr Ridge, IL 60527
Food Trucks and Fireworks
July 3 at Dusk
Bridgeview Park District
8100 S Beloit 60455
Bridgeview, IL 60455
Roselle Fireworks - Party in the Park & Fireworks
July 3 at Dusk
Where: Lake Park High School West
500 West Bryn Mawr Ave
Roselle, IL 60172
Park Ridge Fireworks Celebration
July 3 at Dusk
Where: Maine East High School
2601 West Dempster St
Park Ridge, IL 60068
51st Annual Evergreen Park Independence Day Parade
July 3 at 9 p.m.
Where: Duffy Park
9101 S. Ridgeway
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
July 3rd Bash - Fireworks Over Lake Katherine
July 3 at Dusk
Where: Memorial Park
7607 W College Drive
Palos Heights, IL 60463
Fun and Fireworks - Independence Day 2019 Celebration
July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Gillson Park
Sheridan Rd and Michigan Ave
Wilmette, IL 60091
63rd Annual Palatine Jaycee's Hometown Fest
July 3 at Dusk
Where: Community Park
250 E Wood St
Palatine, IL 60067
Lemont Park District Freedom Days Fireworks
July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Centennial Park
16028 127th St
Lemont, IL 60439
Barrington 4th of July Celebration
July 4 at Dusk
Where: Barrington High School
616 W Main St,
Barrington, IL, 60010
63rd Annual Palatine Jaycee's Hometown Fest - Day 2
July 4 at Dusk
Where: Community Park
250 E Wood St
Palatine, IL 60067
Mount Prospect Lions Club Festival - Night 2
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Melas Park
1500 W. Central Road
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
Navy Pier Independence Day Fireworks & Celebration
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Navy Pier
600 E Grand Ave
Chicago, IL 60611
Oak Fest
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: 159th and Central
Oak Forest, IL 60452
Elgin 4th of July Celebration
July 4 at 9 p.m
Where: Festival Park
132 S Grove Ave,
Elgin, IL, 60120
Evanston 4th of July
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Sheridan Rd & Church St
Evanston, IL 60201
Frankfort 4th of July Celebration
July 4 at Dusk
Where: Main Park
200 S. Locust St.
Frankfort, IL 60423
Glencoe Fourth of July Celebration
July 4 at 9 p.m.
Where: Lakefront Park
55 Hazel Ave
Glencoe, IL 60022
Glenview Fourth of July
July 4 following Twilight Concert at 7 p.m.
Where: Gallery Park
Patriot & Navy Blvd
Glenview, IL 60026
Morton Grove Days
July 4 at Dusk
Where: Harrar Park/Civic Center
6250 Dempster
Morton Grove, IL 60053
South Holland Independence Day Celebration
July 4 at 9 p.m.
Where: Veterans Memorial Park
450 E. 160th Place
South Holland, IL 60473
Northbrook 4th of July
July 4 at Dusk
Where: Meadowhill Park & Techny Prairie Park and Fields
1750 Techny Rd
Northbrook, IL 60062
Orland Park Independence Day
July 4 at 9:10 p.m.
Where: Centennial Park
15600 West Ave
Orland Park, IL 60462
Rosemont Rockin' In the Park Concert & Fireworks
July 4 at 10 p.m. (following concert)
Where: Parkway Bank Park
5501 Park Place
Rosemont, IL 60018
Northwest Fourth Fest Day 1
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Sears Centre Arena
5333 Prairie Stone Pkwy
Hoffman Estates, IL 60192
Park Forest July Fourth Celebration
July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Central Park
Main St & Cunningham Dr
Park Forest, IL, 60466
Rolling Meadows Fourth of July
July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Salk Park Community Center
3705 Pheasant Dr.
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
Tinley Park 4th of July Celebration
July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: McCarthy Park
16801 W 80th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60477
Thornton Independence Day
July 4 following Parachutists Jump at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Carpenter Park Fields
108th Ave & Colorado Blvd
Thornton, IL 60476
Streamwood Fourth of July
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Dolphin Park
S. Park Blvd
Streamwood, IL 60107
Skokie Parade and 3D Fireworks Fest
July 4 at Dusk
Where: Niles West High School
6301 Oakton St
Skokie, IL 60076
Elk Grove Lions Club Fireworks Spectacular
July 4 following concert at 8 p.m.
Where: Rotary Green
164 Lions Dr,
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
Winnetka Fourthfest Fireworks
July 4 at 9:20 p.m.
Where: Duke Childs Field
1321 Willow Road
Winnetka, IL 60093
Bartlett 4th of July
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Community Park
S Bartlett Rd & Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
Oak Park Parade and Fireworks
July 4 at Dusk
Where: Oak Park & River Forest High School Football Stadium
201 North Scoville Ave
Oak Park, IL 60302
Buffalo Grove Independence Day Fireworks
July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Ernie Karge Rotary Village Green
260 N Buffalo Grove Dr
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
Bensenville LibertyFest
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Redmond Park
735 E Jefferson St
Bensenville, IL 60106
Arlington Park July 4th Fireworks
July 5 at Dusk
Where: Arlington Park Race Track
2200 Euclid Ave
Arlington Heights, IL 60006
63rd Annual Palatine Jaycee's Hometown Fest
July 5 at Dusk
Where: Community Park
250 E Wood St
Palatine, IL 60067
63rd Annual Palatine Jaycee's Hometown Fest
July 6 at Dusk
Where: Community Park
250 E Wood St
Palatine, IL 60067
63rd Annual Palatine Jaycee's Hometown Fest
July 7 at Dusk
Where: Community Park
250 E Wood St
Palatine, IL 60067
Mount Prospect Lions Club Festival - Night 5
July 7 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Melas Park
1500 W. Central Road
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
DeKALB COUNTY
DeKalb Municipal Band & Fireworks Display
July 4 at Dusk
Where: Hopkins Park
1403 Sycamore Road
DeKalb, IL 60115
Sandwich Independence Day Celebration
July 6 at Dark
Where: Sandwich Fairgrounds
1401 Suydam Road
DuPAGE COUNTY
Bloomingdale Fireworks Display
July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Bloomingdale Golf Club
181 Glen Ellyn Rd,
Bloomingdale, IL, 60108
Lisle Eyes to the Skies Festival - Night 1
July 3 at 9:45 p.m.
Where: Lisle Community Park
1825 Short Street
Lisle, IL 60532
Taste of Oak Brook
July 3 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Polo Grounds off of 31st Street between Spring and York Roads
31st Street
Oak Brook, IL 60523
North Aurora July 3 Fireworks
July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Riverfront Park
E State St,
North Aurora, IL, 60517
Wheaton Independence Day Celebration
July 3 at 9 p.m.
Where: Graf Park
17091 Manchester Rd
Wheaton, IL
Naperville Ribfest Fireworks
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Knoch Park
724 S. West St.
Naperville, IL 60540
Lisle Eyes to the Skies Festival - Night 2
July 4 at 9:45 p.m.
Where: Lisle Community Park
1825 Short Street
Lisle, IL 60532
Carol Stream Fourth of July
July 4 at 9:20 p.m.
Where: Ross Ferraro Town Center
960 N Gary Ave
Carol Stream, IL, 60188
Downers Grove/Woodridge/Darien July 4 Fireworks
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: 75th Street & Lemont Road
Woodridge, IL 60517
Glen Ellyn 4th of July
July 4 at Dusk
Where: Lake Ellyn Park
645 Lenox Road
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
Itasca 4th of July Fireworks
July 4 at 9:45 p.m.
Where: Hamilton Lakes
Park Blvd
Itasca, IL 60143
Lombard 4th of July Fireworks
July 4 at 9:30pm
Where: Madison Meadow Park
600 East Madison St
Lombard, IL 60148
St. Charles 4th of July
July 4 at Dark
Where: Pottawatomie Park
8 North Ave
St Charles, IL 60174
Westmont July 4th Fireworks
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Ty Warner Park
Plaza and Blackhawk Drive
Westmont, IL 60559
Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks
July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Cerny Park
3S258 Manning Avenue
Warrenville, IL 60555
Leyden Township Annual Firework Show
July 6 at Dusk
Where: West Leyden High School
1000 N Wolf Rd.
Melrose Park, IL 60164
Glendale Heights Fest - DAY 1
July 10 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: 101 E. Fullerton Avenue
Glendale Heights, Illinois 60139
Glendale Heights Fest - DAY 5
July 14 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: 101 E. Fullerton Avenue
Glendale Heights, Illinois 60139
KANE COUNTY
Dundee Township Free Concert & Fireworks
June 29 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Meadowdale Park
Besinger & Maple Ave,
Carpentersville, IL, 60110
Aurora Independence Day Fireworks
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: RiverEdge Park
360 N Broadway St
Aurora, IL 60505
Batavia July 4th Sky Concert Fireworks
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Watch from Engstrom Park
326 Millview Drive
Batavia, IL 60510
Sleepy Hollow Fourth of July
July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Sabatino Park
Thorobred Lane
Sleepy Hollow, IL 60118
Pingree Grove Independence Day
July 6 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: BASEBALL FIELD CHARTER SCHOOL Community Center
1125 Wester Blvd,
Pingree Grove, IL, 60140
Elburn Lions Club Fireworks Show
July 6 at Dusk
Where: Elburn Lions Park
500 Fillmore St,
Elburn, IL, 60119
LAKE COUNTY, ILL.
Round Lake Beach Fireworks - BeachFest
June 29 at Dusk
Where: Cultural & Civic Center
2007 Civic Center Way,
Round Lake Beach, IL, 60073
Celebrate Fox Lake - July 4th Celebration
June 29 at Dusk
Where: Lake Front Park
71 Nippersink Blvd,
Fox Lake, IL, 60020
Grayslake Family Picnic & Fireworks
June 29 at Dusk
Where: Central Park
100 Liberty Ln,
Grayslake, IL, 60030
Deerfield Family Days
July 3 at Dusk
Where: Brickyards Park
Fountain View Drive
Deerfield, IL 60015
Hawthorn Woods Fireworks
July 3 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Community Park
42 Park View Lane
Hawthorn Woods, IL 60047
Wauconda Independence Day Fireworks
July 3 at Dusk
Where: Cook Park
700 N Main St
Wauconda, IL 60084
Naval Station Great Lakes 4th of July - Day 2
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Ross Field; Great Lakes Naval Base
Sheridan Road
Great Lakes, IL 60088
Antioch Independence Day Celebration
July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Williams Park
400 Williams St,
Antioch, IL, 60002
Mundelein Community Days
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Mundelein Public Works
440 E. Crystal St
Mundelein, IL 60060
Six Flags Great America July 4th Fest - Day 1
July 4 at 9:45 p.m.
Where: Six Flags Great America Theme Park
1 Great America Pkwy,
Gurnee, IL, 60031
Waukegan Independence Day
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Waukegan Harbor
199 N Harbor Pl,
Lake County, IL, 60085
Highland Park Fireworks - Happy birthday, Highland Park!
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Wolters Field,
1080 Park Ave W
Highland Park, IL 60035
Lake Forest Festival and Fireworks
July 4 at 9:40 p.m.
Where: Deerpath Community Park
400 Hastings Road
Lake Forest, IL 60045
Lake Zurich Independence Day
July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Paulus Park
200 South Rand Rd,
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
Six Flags Great America July 4th Fest - Day 2
July 4 at 9:45 p.m.
Where: Six Flags Great America Theme Park
1 Great America Pkwy,
Gurnee, IL, 60031
Lincolnshire Red, White, and BOOM!
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Spring Lake Park
49 Oxford Dr,
Lincolnshire, IL, 60069
Libertyville Fireworks
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Butler Lake Park
500 Lake St
Libertyville, IL 60048
Vernon Hills 4th of July Fireworks
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Century Park
1001 Lakeview Pkwy
Vernon Hills, IL 60061
Six Flags Great America July 4th Fest - Day 3
July 5 at 9:45 p.m.
Where: Six Flags Great America Theme Park
1 Great America Pkwy,
Gurnee, IL, 60031
Fox River Grove Fireworks Celebration
July 6 at Dusk
Where: Picnic Grove Park
Birch Lane,
Fox River Grove, IL 60021
Six Flags Great America July 4th Fest - Day 4
July 6 at 9:45 p.m.
Where: Six Flags Great America Theme Park
1 Great America Pkwy,
Gurnee, IL, 60031
KENDALL COUNTY
Yorkville 4th of July Celebration
July 4 at Dusk
Where: Yorkville Town Square
301 N Bridge,
Yorkville, IL 60560
McHENRY COUNTY
Summer Celebration
July 3 at 8 p.m.
Where: Lions Park
1200 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
Independence Day Fireworks Show
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Deicke Park
11419 S Route 47
Huntley, IL 60142
Spring Grove Fourth of July
July 4 at 9:12 p.m.
Where: Horse Fair Park
8105 Blivin
Spring Grove, IL 60080
Lakeside Festival Fireworks
July 7 at Dusk
Where: Lakeside Legacy Arts Park
401 Country Club,
Crystal Lake, IL, 60014
Pistakee Bay Fireworks
July 6 at Dusk
Where: Oak Park Lounge
801 Oak Grove Rd
Johnsburg, IL 60051
WILL COUNTY
Romeoville Independence Day
July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Village Park
900 W. Romeo Road
Romeoville, IL 60446
Plainfield Patriotic Picnic & Fireworks
July 3 at Dusk
Where: Plainfield Central High School
24120 W. Fort Beggs Dr.
Plainfield, IL 60544
Bicentennial Park 4th of July
July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Bicentennial Park
201 W Jefferson St
Joliet, IL, 60432
Bolingbrook All American Celebration
July 4 at 9:25 p.m.
Bolingbrook Golf Club
Where: 2001 Rodeo Drive
Bolingbrook, IL 60490
73rd Annual July 4th Celebration
July 4 at 9:20 p.m.
Where: ATI Field at Memorial Stadium
3000 W Jefferson St,
Joliet, IL, 60435
New Lenox 4th of July
July 4 following the Joliet American Legion Band
Where: New Lenox Village Commons
101 Veterans Parkway
New Lenox, IL 60451
Oswego Independence Day
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Prairie Point Park
4120 Plainfield Rd,
Oswego, IL 60543
Beecher Fourth of July
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Firemen's Park
673 Penfield St
Beecher, IL 60401
LAKE COUNTY, IND.
Schererville Independence Day Fireworks
July 3 at Dusk
Where: Rohrman Park
6750 Rohrman Road
Schererville, IN 46375
Munster Independence Day
July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Centennial Park
900 North Centennial Drive
Munster, IN 46321
Cedar Lake Summerfest - Night 1
July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Cedar Lake Town Complex
7408 Constitution Ave
Cedar Lake, IN 46303
East Chicago Fireworks
July 3 at Dusk
East Chicago Marina
3301 Aldis St,
East Chicago, IN, 46312
Merrillville Fireworks
July 3 at 9 p.m.
Hidden Lake Park
6355 Broadway,
Merrillville, IN, 46410
Whiting July 4th Fireworks
July 3 at 10 p.m.
Where: Whiting Park
Whiting, IN 46394
Crown Point Parade and Fireworks
July 4 at Dusk
Where: Lake County Fairgrounds
889 S Court St.
Crown Point, IN 46307
Lake Station Fireworks
July 4 at Dusk
Where: Riverview Park
State Road 51
Lake Station, IN 46405
Cedar Lake Summerfest Day 4
July 6 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Cedar Lake Town Complex
7408 Constitution Ave
Cedar Lake, IN 46303
PORTER COUNTY, IND.
Portage Independence Day Fireworks - Superhero Theme
July 4 at Dusk
Where: Founders Square Park
6300 S. Founders Square
Portage, IN 46368
Fireworks 2019: 4th of July Chicago area shows
arts & entertainmentcook countyrosemontoak parkburr ridgecalumet citypalatineevergreen parknavy pierchicago heightsberwynbridgeviewburbankharveyhazel crestlemontnorthlakepark ridgepalos heightsrosellewheelingsummitwilmetteoak forestarlington heightsbarringtonbartlettbuffalo groveelk grove villageevanstonfrankfortglencoeglenviewglenwoodlansinglyonsmount prospectmorton grovehoffman estatesnorthbrookoak lawnorland parkpark forestrolling meadowsskokiesouth hollandstreamwoodthorntontinley parkwinnetkadupage countywill countykane countykendall countyindianamchenry countydekalb county4th of july4th of july eventfireworks
