Kanye West's 'Sunday Service' brings gospel, Chance the Rapper to Chicago's Northerly Island

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kanye West finally brought his "Sunday Service" home to Chicago.

Thousands of fans started lining up around midnight outside of the Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island to go to church with Kanye West.


The Chicago-born rapper held his popular "Sunday Service" event in in the city for the very first time. It's what West calls his Christian-based gospel performances.

West first held the first exclusive Sunday Service in Calabasas, California, before opening up the events up to fans and the general public in April at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. One of his recent stops was in Dayton, Ohio, after the August 4 mass shooting that killed 9 people.

"It's historic. It's something that I think we've all been watching on Instagram and Facebook and seeing from all across the country," said fan and ticket holder Erika Callahan. "It's epic and historic and we'll never get to see it again."




Tickets for the Chicago event were free through Ticketmaster and sold out in less than hour of them being announced.

"I'm just like a huge Kanye fan. I've loved him for so long and I've watched the past Sunday Services and I'm super excited," ticket holder Samuel Reid said.

Even though the tickets were free, some people paid to attend.

"I actually bought them for $250. Super expensive," said Cassy Pinedo, who attended Sunday's event. "I think it's worth it."

WATCH: Fans line up for Kanye West's "Sunday Service" in Chicago
West and his choir sang songs of praise and hope.

"Sometimes you have to get people where they are to get them to where you want them to go," said Kenya Simone, who attended the service. "He took us on a spiritual journey. It was amazing."

WATCH: Kanye West performs "Jesus Walks" at his Sunday Service in Chicago
Kanye West performs "Jesus Walks" at his "Sunday Service" in Chicago.



ABC7 was told Chicago's Sunday Service was meant to spread "messages of positivity and peace" to the city's youth.

Celebrities and guest performers are often seen at the events with Chicago's being no exception. Fellow Chicago native Chance the Rapper took the stage at Sunday's event and performed the verse to his and West's song "Ultralight Beam."

WATCH: Chance the Rapper performs "Ultralight Beam" at Kanye West's Sunday Service in Chicago
Chance the Rapper performs at Kanye West's "Sunday Service" in Chicago.



Fans unable to attend the "Sunday Service" could listen to the live broadcast on 107.5 WGCI Chicago and 103.5 KISS-FM. The event will also made available on live stream through the link SundayService.com.
