'The Matrix' franchise reloads with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss back for a fourth installment

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Another film franchise is being reloaded.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will re-enter "The Matrix." Variety reports Lana Wachowski is set to produce, direct and co-write a fourth film set in that world.

The first three films, "The Matrix," "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions," have earned more than $1.6 billion at the global box office.

Production is expected to start the beginning of 2020.
