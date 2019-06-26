kim kardashian

Kim Kardashian West's new shapewear line, Kimono, sparks backlash

LOS ANGELES -- Kim Kardashian West is being accused of cultural appropriation after launching her new line of shapewear.

She's calling it "Kimono Solutionwear." In an Instagram post, she says her line of shapewear comes in a variety of skin tones. "Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year. I've been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work," Kardashian wrote.



However, people on social media say using the word "kimono" is problematic because kimonos are traditional Japanese robes. Kardashian West is not Japanese.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West reveals Psalm West as new baby's name

This isn't the first time Kardashian West has been accused of cultural appropriation. In the past, she's faced criticism for wearing Fulani braids, an Indian headpiece and appearing to wear blackface.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeleskim kardashianwomen's clothingbuzzworthyclothingracismshoppingconsumerwomen
KIM KARDASHIAN
Kim Kardashian West reveals new baby's name
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West welcome baby boy
Kim Kardashian West defends law school studies in San Francisco
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area attorney mentors Kim Kardashian West, who wants to become a lawyer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty CPD officer shot in head in Bronzeville
3 suspects in murder of pregnant Chicago woman plead not guilty
Pedestrian fatally struck in hit-and-run near Buckingham Fountain, police say
LIVE RADAR: Severe storms could bring hail, gusty winds Wednesday
Airlines offering waivers, credits for flights to Dominican Republic
Man secretly drugged, raped woman for years before she realized
Beth Chapman of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' dies at age 51
Show More
Robots could take 20M manufacturing jobs by 2030, says report
Husband of missing CT mom speaks out after court appearance
Fired man kills 2 employees and himself at Calif. Ford dealership
Eric Trump says he was spit on at Chicago cocktail lounge The Aviary
R. Kelly appears in court for status hearing in sexual assault case
More TOP STORIES News