Lady Gaga is bringing her 'Chromatica Ball' tour to Wrigley Field this August

"Lady Gaga: The Chromatica Ball' is happening Aug. 14, and tickets go on sale March 16.
Lada Gaga will also perform in Paris, London, Boston, Toronto and East Rutherford, New Jersey, as part of the tour.
Visit LiveNation.com and LadyGaga.com for more information.
The tour announcement comes on the heels of the release of "Stupid Love," the first single off Lady Gaga's sixth studio album, "Chromatica." The album is expected to drop April 10.
Maroon 5, Def Leppard and Guns N Roses are also set to perform at the North Side stadium this summer.