Maroon 5, Def Leppard added to upcoming Wrigley Field concert schedule

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two more concerts were added to the summer 2020 lineup at Wrigley Field.
Maroon 5 with Leon Bridges and Meghan Trainor will perform June 13, and Def Leppard and Motley Crue with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts will play on Aug. 28, entertainment company Live Nation said Wednesday.
Tickets for both concerts will go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 13 at livenation.com.
Maroon 5, with lead singer Adam Levine, will stop by Wrigley as part of a multi-country tour. And the iconic rock groups will "bring their electrifying stage shows, while promising to perform their stadium-sized anthems," the concert organizers said.
