lady gaga

Lady Gaga shuts down Bradley Cooper romance rumors -- again

It's been months since Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper wowed the Oscars audience with their "Shallow" performance, but Gaga is still addressing rumors that she and her co-star were romantically involved.

In a new interview with Oprah Winfrey published Wednesday in Elle magazine, Gaga said she and Cooper "worked for days" on the intimate Oscars performance that sent the rumor mill into overdrive, explaining that it was "orchestrated as a performance."

"For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course we wanted people to believe that we were in love. And we wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars," Gaga told Winfrey. "We wanted it to go right through the lens of that camera and to every television that it was being watched on."

Winfrey then remarked that the performance landed just as Gaga and Cooper had intended, and Gaga joked: "In truth, when we talked about it, we went, 'Well, I guess we did a good job!'"

The Elle interview isn't the first time Gaga has tried to set the record straight. She made similar comments during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" shortly after the Oscars performance.

"People saw love. And guess what? That's what we wanted you to see. This is a love song, 'Shallow.' The movie, 'A Star Is Born,' it's a love story," she told Kimmel. "We worked so hard. We worked all week on that performance."

Gaga insisted she and Cooper performed the song in their characters - with Gaga as Ally and Cooper as Jack - because they're both "artists" who wanted to give the best performance possible.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritymoviesmovie newslady gagabradley cooper
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LADY GAGA
Lady Gaga falls off stage with fan during concert
Lady Gaga to fund classrooms in El Paso, Dayton and Gilroy
Lady Gaga makes special appearance at Stonewall for Pride
Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk break up: report
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bicyclist killed after being hit by truck on NW Side
Boyfriend arrested after woman stabbed to death in Belmont Central
Victim of alleged racism at Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings says company fails to understand impact
Little Village's beloved paleta vendor dies
Catholic school on NW Side faces apparent shutdown threat
South suburban post office renamed after Tuskegee Airmen pilot
Detained person not involved in killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Show More
Cresco Labs launches program to help minority entrepreneurs open marijuana dispensaries
140-year-old Tiffany windows being auctioned after surviving fire
Lightfoot meets with potential candidates as CPD Supt. Johnson considers retirement
House catches fire in Back of the Yards
8 students hospitalized after eating 'infused' edibles at South Side high schools
More TOP STORIES News