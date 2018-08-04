LOLLAPALOOZA

Lollapalooza 2018: Festival goers endure hot temperatures on Day 3

Hot temperatures could cause some dangerous conditions for festival goers.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Day 3 of Lollapalooza was hot, but hundreds of thousands of music fans packed Grant Park Saturday.

Event organizers encouraged everyone to stay hydrated.

There are hydration stations set up all over Grant Park for people to quench their thirst.

WATCH: What you need to know about Lollapalooza 2018
Are you ready for 4 days of non-stop music? Here's what you need to know about Lollapalooza!



Temperatures were well into the 90s Saturday and the conditions could have been dangerous for some.

Many had a plan for staying safe in the heat.

"Taking lots of breaks. You don't have to see everybody," said Kayla Michelotti. "You don't want to roast in the sun all day. Take some breaks, sit in the shade. It's just as fun in the back in the shade as it is up front."

Physicians anticipated more people coming in from Lolla on this hot weekend.

"Heat alone, is a problem," said Dr. Robert Tanz at Lurie Children's Hospital. "Anybody can get dehydrated, can suffer from heat related illness, heat exposure, heat stroke without doing anything, but alcohol exacerbates that problem. It makes you less aware."

There were medical teams on the grounds at Lolla. Experts reminded everyone to try and take things easy Saturday and Sunday.

RELATED: Lollapalooza's street closures, new rules, and more information
