Lollapalooza 2019: Lineup by day revealed; Single-day tickets on sale

Single-day tickets for Lollapalooza go on sale Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Single-day tickets for Lollapalooza went on sale Wednesday.

Lollapalooza also release the full-lineup for each day of the four-day festival.

Lollapalooza has released its full lineup for the 2019 festival. Here is a look at some of the headlining acts.



The Strokes and the Chainsmokers will be the headliners on Thursday, with Childish Gambino and Tame Impala on Friday, Twenty One Pilots and J Balvin on Saturday and Ariana Grande and Flume on Sunday. Visit www.lollapalooza.com/lineup to see the whole lineup.

Ticket sales so far this year have been sluggish. Four-day tickets, which went on sale three weeks ago, are still available.



Single-day tickets start at $130. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.lollapalooza.com/tickets.

Lollapalooza features more than 170 performances over course of the four day festival, Lollapalooza says.

Lollapalooza runs August 1-4 at Grant Park.
