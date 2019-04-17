Lollapalooza 2019: Lineup by day revealed; Single-day tickets on sale

Lollapalooza also release the full-lineup for each day of the four-day festival.
The Strokes and the Chainsmokers will be the headliners on Thursday, with Childish Gambino and Tame Impala on Friday, Twenty One Pilots and J Balvin on Saturday and Ariana Grande and Flume on Sunday. Visit www.lollapalooza.com/lineup to see the whole lineup.
Ticket sales so far this year have been sluggish. Four-day tickets, which went on sale three weeks ago, are still available.
You wanted it, you got it. Here's your 2019 #Lolla Lineup by Day. See which days your favorite artists will perform and grab your 1-Day tickets NOW! https://t.co/JT6luQHURh pic.twitter.com/cQk5u1iZQV— Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) April 17, 2019
Single-day tickets start at $130. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.lollapalooza.com/tickets.
Lollapalooza features more than 170 performances over course of the four day festival, Lollapalooza says.
Lollapalooza runs August 1-4 at Grant Park.