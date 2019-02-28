Luke Perry has been hospitalized in the Los Angeles area after paramedics were called to the actor's home in response to a reported stroke patient.The actor's representative said Perry was under observation a the hospital Thursday morning,The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the "Beverly Hills, 90210" actor's home in Sherman Oaks Wednesday shortly before 9:40 a.m. regarding a request for medical aid.According to dispatch audio, the medical aid was in response to a stroke patient.The 52-year-old was transported by an ambulance to a local hospital.Perry shot to fame for his role as Dylan McKay on the hit 1990s TV show, "90210." More recently, he is currently part of the cast of "Riverdale."