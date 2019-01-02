ENTERTAINMENT

'Mean' Gene Okerlund, WWE legend, dies at 76

EMBED </>More Videos

Gene Okerlund, one of the most recognizable voices in the world of pro wrestling, has passed away. (WWE)

Mean Gene Okerlund, one of the most recognizable voices in the world of pro wrestling, has passed away. He was 76.

Okerlund, who was given the nickname 'Mean Gene' by Jesse 'The Body' Ventura, began his career in the American Wrestling Association (AWA).

He joined the World Wrestling Federation, now WWE, in 1984.

There, he would interview wrestling greats like Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, the Ultimate Warrior, and Randy 'Macho Man' Savage.

Beyond backstage interviews, Okerlund also provided commentary for many WWE matches and also sang the National Anthem at the first WrestleMania in 1985. He even got in the ring teaming with Hogan in a wrestling tag match.

Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away


In 1993, Okerklund left WWE to join World Championship Wrestling where he would interview wrestlers such as Goldberg, Sting, and Booker T.

He returned to WWE in 2001 where he hosted television programs and starred in a reality show.

He was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.

"WWE extends its condolences to Okerlund's family, friends and fans," the company said in a statement.

Friends and colleagues are sharing their memories of Okerlund on social media.

WWE's Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon said, "Gene Okerlund was an incredibly rare talent. He made everything and everyone better. #ThankYouMeanGene for all the incredible memories. Our condolences to his family and loved ones."



WWE Hall of Famer 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin said, "Just heard Mean Gene Okerlund has passed away. As an interviewer, pitch man, announcer, or host, he was untouchable. Simply the best. Total professional with quick wit, sarcasm, humor, and that golden voice. Condolences to his friends and family."



WWE's Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque said, "A voice and sound track to an entire era of our industry. He was the star of some of @WWE's most memorable segments. "Mean Gene" was beloved by all who got to work with him. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."


One of the men Okerlund interviewed multiple times throughout his career, the "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase said, "WWE universe has lost one of its greatest announcers and truly one of the nicest guys you'd ever know. "Mean" Gene Okerlund, RIP my friend."



And WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, the daughter of Hall of Famer Ric Flair, said, "Goodbye, old friend. Thank you for the memories."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentWWEpro wrestlingcelebrity deathsfamous death
ENTERTAINMENT
Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant expecting 4th child
'Moonlight' director stays true to Baldwin in 'If Beale Street Could Talk'
Lindsay Lohan's stepmom arrested; allegedly attacked Bieber bus driver
Duckling meets hero Donald Duck in heartwarming ad
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian expecting fourth child: report
Colton talks about meeting 30 women on 'The Bachelor'
'Stranger Things' season 3 gets release date
Countdown Chicago 2019
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Chicago police officer dies by suicide on NW Side
Alderman Munoz arrested for domestic violence incident, police say
Lincoln Park couple is 1st to be married in Cook County in 2019
48 diamond bracelets accidentally mailed to Mississippi man
Wis. woman finds home intruder asleep with 'guard dog'
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian expecting fourth child: report
Dietitians advise caution about 'bulletproof' coffee trend
US bishops to gather in Mundelein as clergy sex abuse outrage grows
Show More
3 killed in head-on crash, driver stabbed 10 times
Amid government shutdown over wall funding, Trump to meet Hill leaders
1 wounded in Eisenhower Expressway shooting in Hillside
New video shows deadly crash involving 14-year-old driver
More News