New Maxx Force roller coaster coming to Six Flags Great America in 2019

Six Flags Great America has announced a new roller coaster Maxx Force coming to the amusement park in Gurnee in 2019.Six Flags describes it as a triple-record breaking launch coaster. It will have the fastest acceleration in North America, taking riders from zero to 78 miles per hour in under 2 seconds.It will have the tallest double inversion in the world, which turns riders upside down and it will have the fastest inversion in the world."The new Maxx Force coaster is in a class all by itself, launching riders from 0 to 78 miles per hour in under two seconds," said Six Flags Great America Park President Hank Salemi. "No other coaster in the country accelerates at that blistering speed."The coaster trains are modeled after Formula One racing cars. Look for it next summer in the Carousel Plaza area of the park.