Arts & Entertainment

Oscar Best Actor nominees on the roles that got them nominated

NEW YORK -- Antonio Banderas, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Joaquin Phoenix, and Jonathan Pryce are nominated for an Oscar in the lead actor category.

Joaquin Phoenix is nominated for the fourth time, but he has never won an Oscar. He was nominated previously for 2005's "Walk the Line" and 2012's "The Master," supporting actor for 2000's "Gladiator."

Leonardo DiCaprio won an Oscar for his work in "The Revenant" in 2016. This is his 7th nomination.

This is the second year in a row that Adam Driver is up for an award. He's nominated for playing Charlie in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story.

Antonio Banderas and Jonathan Pryce are first-time nominees.

Entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon talked to each of the actors about what made their roles standout as special this year.

Actor in a Leading Role

  • Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"

  • Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

  • Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"


  • Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"

  • Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"


    • Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsbackstage with sandy kenyon
    Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Unmasking 'Crooked, Illinois' as nation's top corrupt state
    Chicago Weather: Up to 5 inches of snow expected beginning Wednesday evening
    Death of woman hit by state trooper in I-57 crash ruled a homicide: autopsy
    Driver injured after crashing into Jefferson Park home
    Fact Check: Trump's State of the Union address
    Nancy Pelosi rips up copy of State of the Union
    Trump impeachment: Senate expected to vote, ending trial
    Show More
    Man charged in CTA Red Line robberies targeting teens
    NW Side Subway restaurant robbed at gunpoint
    Coors Light will give you $100 for dog adoption fees
    Street musician stabbed on Loop Red Line platform, woman in custody
    Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, with snow arriving by evening Wednesday
    More TOP STORIES News