OSCARS

Oscars 2019: How to play the official game for a chance to win $50,000

EMBED </>More Videos

If you want to win $50,000, brush up on your Oscars knowledge, tune in on Feb. 24, and follow these steps. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

If you want to win $50,000, brush up on your Oscars knowledge, tune in on Feb. 24, and follow these steps.

1. Sign up for The Official Oscar Game beginning Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET. The game gives you a chance to play along as the show plays out with trivia, predictions and exclusive content.

2. Get your predictions ready and study up for the trivia!

3. Watch the Oscars on ABC on Feb. 24.

RELATED: How to watch the 2019 Oscars

4. Earn points by participating in the trivia, predictions and fan polls. Each point is an entry into the random drawing for a $50,000 prize.

MORE OSCARS FUN

Oscars 2019: Fun facts about the nominees

Oscar-nominated movies 2019: Where to stream, how to watch

Oscars throwback: What happened at the Academy Awards 10, 20 & 30 years ago

Unexpected moments that prove anything can happen at the Oscars

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardsgamescontestsmoviesmovie newsABC
OSCARS
See who's presenting at the 2019 Oscars
SPONSORED: Oscar nominee Mahershala Ali: the man of many names
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
'Minding the Gap' star, Rockford native to attend 2019 Oscars
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
See who's presenting at the 2019 Oscars
SPONSORED: Oscar nominee Mahershala Ali: the man of many names
3 charitable ways to enjoy your week in Chicago
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Prosecutors speaking with Jussie Smollett's attorneys, police say
Governor JB Pritzker delivers state budget address
Texas child's organs possibly harvested without permission
Suspect in custody after Park Manor barricade situation
Crisis of Faith: Roman Catholic Church Sex Abuse Summit
Napkin, genealogy site lead police to arrest dad in 1993 murder
WATCH: Scientist's close encounter with killer whale
Funeral for intern killed in Aurora shooting to take place Wednesday
Show More
Covington Catholic student sues Washington Post for $250M
3 killed in NJ crash caused by driver on drugs, sources say
ISIS bride: Radicalized Alabama woman trying to return to US
Student arrested for allegedly creating drug-selling app
Chicago AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for area
More News