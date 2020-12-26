new year's eve

Debi Lilly unique ideas for fun, DIY way to ring in 2021 during COVID

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- New Year's Eve will look different this year. We can't have massive crowds ringing in the New Year during a pandemic. But there are plenty of ways you can celebrate safely.

We spoke to Debi Lilly of A Perfect Event to get ideas for family friendly celebrations at home.

She recommends setting up a pajama party. Have kids make crowns using headbands and pipe cleaners. Write down your New Year's fortunes and wishes.

Don't forget the snacks! She recommends setting up a bubbly bar, with sparkling cider or juice for the kids. Instead of a traditional midnight kiss, what about a Hershey's kiss?

And if your kids are too little to stay up until midnight, you can use your phone to countdown to bed time.
