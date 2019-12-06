Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini to perform on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' on ABC

LOS ANGELES -- If you're looking for good music on New Year's Eve, look no further than "New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" on ABC.The network on Friday announced its lineup of West Coast performers for the annual New Year's Eve show, which includes Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Dan + Shay, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Ramos, Salt-N-Pepa and SHAED. West Coast host Ciara will also perform her song "Melanin."Seacrest and Lucy Hale will host the show from Times Square in New York City in the Eastern time zone, and "Pose" actor Billy Porter will host the Central time zone festivities from New Orleans.