Arts & Entertainment

Queen Latifah to receive Harvard black culture award

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. -- Music artist and actress Queen Latifah is among the honorees being recognized by Harvard University for their contributions to black history and culture.

Harvard is set to award the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal to Queen Latifah and six other recipients on Tuesday, according to the Cambridge, Massachusetts, school's Hutchins Center for African and African American Research.

Other honorees include poet and educator Elizabeth Alexander, Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution Lonnie Bunch III, poet Rita Dove, co-founder of Black Entertainment Television Sheila Johnson, artist Kerry James Marshall and Robert Smith, founder, chairman and chief executive of Vista Equity Partners.

The award is named after Du Bois, a scholar, writer, editor, and civil rights pioneer who became the first black student to earn a doctorate from Harvard in 1895.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityactorsocietyhistoryblack historyu.s. & worldmassachusettsculture
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Elizabeth Warren joins Chicago teachers rally on 6th day of strike
Judge denies motion to dismiss Chicago lawsuit against Jussie Smollett
Woman charged in stabbing of mother walking with child in Grant Woods
Marine from Cook County killed in training exercise in Calif.
Remains found in downstate Illinois identified as Woodstock woman missing from 2010
First flu death of season reported in Indiana
US takes steps to require DNA samples from asylum-seekers
Show More
Michigan woman missing after calling for help; Foul play evidence found
Mother of girl who died of 'terminal illness' indicted on murder charge
Man robs TCF Bank branch inside Burbank Jewel
Woman shot in face by paintball on NW Side
Smell Sue's breath, experience T. Rex environment in Field Museum exhibit upgrades
More TOP STORIES News