Arts & Entertainment

Rascal Flatts announces farewell tour, plans to stop in Chicago area this June

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- After 20 years together, country music band Rascal Flatts is calling it quits with a farewell trip across the country.

The "Life is a Highway" tour kicks off in June.

The group will play the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in south suburban Tinley Park on June 25.

The band members said the yearly grind in a highly-competitive market drove them to make an exit on their own terms.

"We're really looking forward to getting to spend this entire year loving on our fans, and thanking them for allowing us to have the most amazing career over the last 20 years," instrumentalist Jay DeMarcus said on the group's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttinley parkconcertlive musicentertainmentmusic
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in beating death of baby in Chicago Lawn
Chicago police warn of Near North Side robberies
Hackers-for-hire in Iran have already fired first shots in Ill., Ind.
Stampede kills 56 at funeral for Iran general
Flying air taxi tested in North Carolina
DraftKings investigating 'Bachelor' couple for allegedly cheating to win $1M fantasy sports prize
24 charged with deliberately setting fires in Australia
Show More
6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico, at least 1 dead
Plea agreement reached for man who claimed to be missing Aurora boy
Coyote 'scared' but doing 'fine' after rescued from Lake Michigan
Girl, 4, left inside locked school bus after falling asleep
Downers Grove student creates sexual assault database for Illinois colleges
More TOP STORIES News