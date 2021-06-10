On eve of Illinois, Chicago full reopening, details on festivals, parade emerge

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's and Illinois' full reopening is Friday, and the downtown Hilton Hotel opened Thursday morning.Meanwhile plans are popping up across the city for the return of all kinds of festivals and events.The Hilton Chicago is a historic hotel that has been closed due to the COVID pandemic.But on Thursday, the hotel will start allowing guests to check back in, as the city and the state get ready for the big day Friday.Chicago and the entire state of Illinois are now less than 24 hours away from fully reopening."On Friday, we will be the largest big city in the country that's fully open," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said at a Navy Pier event Wednesday night.Under "Phase 5," restaurants, bars, theaters, ballparks and other venues will be able to operate at 100% capacity.This weekend, the return of the Old Town Art Fair will usher in Chicago's festival season, and a week from Saturday, another neighborhood tradition will return.Division Street in Humboldt Park will again come alive for the Puerto Rican People's Day Parade."The joy and the celebration and our culture will be at the forefront as always, and we're going to have flags everywhere," "said Xiomara Rodriguez, with the Puerto Rican Cultural Center.The parade will be Chicago's first since the start of the pandemic.Meanwhile, in the suburbs, Ravinia is teasing its summer calendar ahead of next week's ticket sales.Ravinia is planning to continue some social distancing."Our plan all along has been to be a very comfortable first experience for people to return together after the pandemic," said Jeff Haydon, president and CEO of the Ravinia Festival.As for the guidance on masks, they will still be required in some places, like public transit, airports, schools and daycares.The Diocese of Joliet said fully-vaccinated churchgoers will no longer have to wear masks as of Friday.