Rihanna, LeBron James, others react to shooting death of rapper Nipsey Hussle

NIPSEY HUSSLE SHOOTING: Hollywood is on social media expressing an outpouring of love, sadness, and respect for the rapper.

By Julianne Herrera
LOS ANGELES -- The death of rapper Nipsey Hussle outside his Los Angeles store has sparked an outpouring of emotion on social media.

Everyone from NBA superstars to A-list rappers is expressing condolences and grief on their various accounts.

Warriors' Stephen Curry tweeted about the shooting, right before tipoff of a game against the Hornets, before reports came out that Hussle had not survived.



LeBeon James also tweeted, but was more certain of the rapper's alleged death:



Drake, Rihanna, and countless others in the hip-hop community are responding with sadness, love, and respect.








