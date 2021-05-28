Arts & Entertainment

Drive n' Drag: Rupaul's super queens put on live show at Chicago's Soldier's Field

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Have no fear, the super queens of "Rupaul's Drag Race" are on a mission to save the world from 2020.

They've hit the road for a special drive-in live tour this summer called "Drive n' Drag".

They're next stop is Chicago.

Hosted by Voss Events, the show plays in the south parking lot of Soldier Field Friday through Sunday at 7 p.m.

Experience fabulous performances from Asia O'Hara, Kim Chi, Plastique, Naomi Smalls and more at a social distance and from the safety of your own car.

Very limited space is available.

Tickets are available here.
