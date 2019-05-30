Mel Gibson's multi-million-dollar Malibu mansion is up for sale

MALIBU, Calif. -- Braveheart is selling his castle, but this one isn't in Scotland: it's in Malibu.
Academy Award-winner Mel Gibson has put his ocean-view mansion on the market and it comes with a hefty price tag. The 6,578-square-foot house boasts a number of luxurious amenities, including a French country kitchen with bespoke cabinetry, two swimming pools, an indoor gym, outdoor terraces with romantic views of the ocean, and a lush 5.5 acre landscape. The 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom home also features a three-car garage with a guest house above it, as well as membership in the La Costa Beach Club.
So how much does it cost to live like a Oscar-worthy director? Drum roll please... $14.495 million!
This kind of luxury isn't cheap, but it sure is beautiful. Check the video above to see Gibson's mansion for yourself!
For more information, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
