Salma Hayek, Spike Lee join 2020 Oscar presenter lineup

LOS ANGELES -- Utkarsh Ambudkar, Salma Hayek, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Ray Romano, and Rebel Wilson have all signed on to present at the 92nd Oscars, the Academy announced Monday.

Previously announced Oscars presenters include Mahershala Ali, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Zack Gottsagen, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, Regina King, Shia LaBeouf, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George MacKay, Rami Malek, Steve Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Sigourney Weaver and Kristen Wiig.

Full list of 2020 Oscar nominees

Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman are also set to perform the best original song nominees at this year's ceremony.

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET 3:30 CT 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
