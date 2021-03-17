twitter

Wait, so a home in SF will actually get a 'verified badge crest?' Yes, says local artist

By Reggie Aqui
SAN FRANCISCO -- Apparently, the joke is on us. San Francisco artist Danielle Baskin went viral after her tweet saying you can get a "verified badge crest' on your home. She does stunts like this as a joke, but if there's enough interest these jokes can actually become serious projects -- and there is plenty of interest.



Baskin said she received more than 690 applications to get that badge as a crest on their actual home. "Not everyone is verified or famous, some people have 50 Instagram followers and do nail polish reviews. I'm like, 'Why do you want one of these?' I'm actually very curious, do they just appreciate the joke or do they really want one to signify they're a celebrity?" Baskin said.

Baskin smiled when saying there is a 40-person committee reviewing applications. She committed to doing at least one real crest. The price tag? A cool $2,999.99.

She got the idea after seeing actual crests on homes and figured the checkmark is the modern-day equivalent of a crest to show an "important" person lives at that house.

So what does this say about us? "People do desire to become a brand and sort of become this dignified person," Baskin said. "That is, sort of, in the backburner of everyone's mind to show everyone that they are verified. I think that's what the internet wants you to aspire to be."

Twitter-verified Reggie Aqui talks to Baskin more about it in the video above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentartsocial mediatwitter
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Custom respirator masks can unlock iPhone
Chat with others in quarantine
TWITTER
First-ever tweet is up for sale
Twitter is testing an 'undo' option after sending tweets
Twitter to uphold permanent ban against Trump
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell banned from Twitter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sheridan shooting suspect accused of killing in-laws, threatening ex-wife: police
Loretto Hospital mistakenly vaccinates 72 Trump Tower workers
2 attacked in Kenwood robberies after trying to meet up with woman: CPD
WI food warehouse worker kills 2 co-workers: union official
Chicago officials to announces Phase 1C vaccine start date
8 dead in GA spa shootings, suspect says crime not racially motivated
Biden tells migrants 'don't come over' in ABC News exclusive interview
Show More
Patty or Paddy? What to know about St. Patrick's Day
Aurora woman's remains found 18 years after disappearance: police
IL phase 4 modifications expected this week
CPS sets date for HS students to return to classrooms; CTU pushes back
'Serial stowaway' Marilyn Hartman arrested again at O'Hare Airport
More TOP STORIES News