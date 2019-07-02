Arts & Entertainment

Maxx Force: Six Flags Great America's newest roller coaster opening this week

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- ABC7's Jesse Kirsch took a ride on Six Flags Great America's newest roller coaster Maxx Force Tuesday.

Six Flags describes it as a triple-record breaking launch coaster. It will have the fastest acceleration in North America, taking riders from zero to 78 miles per hour in under 2 seconds.

It will have the tallest double inversion in the world, which turns riders upside down and it will have the fastest inversion in the world.

"The new Maxx Force coaster is in a class all by itself, launching riders from 0 to 78 miles per hour in under two seconds," said Six Flags Great America Park President Hank Salemi. "No other coaster in the country accelerates at that blistering speed."

The coaster trains are modeled after Formula One racing cars. The park said it will be in the Carousel Plaza area of the park.

The roller coaster opens for riders on Wednesday.
