chicago proud

South Side woman selected for prestigious Israeli dance program

Windy City LIVE surprised Jasmin Taylor, a 24-year-old dancer from the South Side who's one of just 38 people selected for a prestigious dance program in Israel.

Taylor raised much of the program's $15,000 by working hard and saving, but she still had about $2,500 to go. Former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb heard about Taylor's story and surprised her with a special message of encouragement and the $2,500 needed to meet her goal. Chicago-based airline United also surprised Taylor by paying for her airfare to Israel.

Taylor still needs help covering additional expenses while she's away. Visit her GoFundMe campaign to donate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentunited airlinesdancesurprisechicago proudwindy city live
CHICAGO PROUD
Dream come true for Naperville girl with cerebral palsy writing for Disney
Red Cross Bloodmobile taking donations in Chicago area
Cancer survivor becomes blood donation advocate after devastating diagnosis
Threads of Care helps homeless through recycling
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Schaumburg woman found dead inside trunk of car in West Garfield Park
Chicago Bears move training camp back to Halas Hall
Suspect fatally shot in shootout with Gary police killed woman at Merrillville hotel, police say
DUI charge dropped against retired priest accused in fatal Orland Park hit-and-run
Trump supporters line up overnight for Milwaukee rally
Falling ice shatters car window near Magnificent Mile
Serial killer suspected in 1976 DuPage Co. cold case murder, authorities say
Show More
26 people treated after plane dumps fuel near schools
Archdiocese of Chicago closing 5 schools
Man, 77, found dead after SW Side house fire
Ill. Director of Agriculture resigns over connection to alleged rape cover-up
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Aurora, police say
More TOP STORIES News