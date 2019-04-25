celebrity babies

Tamron Hall gives birth to first child, posts Instagram photo of 'Moses & Mama'

Tamron Hall talks about new show coming to WCIU in Chicago.

LOS ANGELES -- Tamron Hall has welcomed her first child, a boy named Moses.

The future talk show host shared the big news on Instagram with a sweet snap of her and the newborn.



Hall wrote: "Moses & Mama!! I can't wait to introduce y'all to my #sonshine. Photo credit: Dad who can't stop crying tears of joy. Thank y'all for the love and support. It got us here."

The 48-year-old TV personality will be hosting a syndicated talk show that will air on the ABC-Owned Televisions Stations beginning September 9, she previously announced.

Hall waited until she was 32 weeks pregnant in early March to share the good news, writing, "There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles."

Tamron Hall's new talk show will premiere on ABC-owned stations on September 9.
