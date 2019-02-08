Taraji P. Henson displays comedy chops in 'What Men Want'

Taraji P. Henson has been wanting to show off her comedy chops since the beginning of her career, and she's finally getting what she wants in her new comedy "What Men Want."Henson stars alongside comedy legend Tracy Morgan."He is a true comedian. Like, his day, I think every day he wakes up and thinks, 'I'm gonna make people laugh today and I'm not gonna stop until I make you laugh,'" she said.Henson spends a lot of time in Chicago filming the drama "Empire," though said she tends to be a homebody when she's not shooting the show."Usually I'm posted up in my condo," she said. "I eat and I work out. I have a trainer. And I spend a lot of time with my fiancée. He has smaller kids so we try to hang out with them."Henson said this was the most she's enjoyed shooting a film since "Think Like a Man," which came out in 2012."You get to get up every day and you get to go to work and try to see how funny you can be," she said. "That means being creative, going off the script a little bit, playing. It's a lot of fun. I had so much fun. And I wish this was one of those films that we could have a sequel. I want a comedy sequel!"