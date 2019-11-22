What Taylor Swift has to do to make history at the 2019 American Music Awards

Heading into the show, the "You Need to Calm Down" singer has racked up an impressive 23 career wins, putting her one trophy behind Michael Jackson's record 24 all-time wins. She'll tie Jackson's record with one win and set her own record with two wins. (Country act Alabama also has a total of 23 wins under their belt.)
Swift is nominated this year in five categories: Artist of the Year, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Female Artist (Pop/Rock), Favorite Album (Pop/Rock) and Favorite Album (Adult Contemporary). Click here to see a full list of 2019 American Music Awards nominees.
In 2018, Swift became the most decorated woman in American Music Awards history. She also set a new record for most Artist of the Year wins, which she won for the fourth time in 2018.
Don't miss the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
Swift won her first American Music Award in 2008 for Favorite Female Artist - Country. She's also been honored at various times in the pop, rock and adult contemporary genres for favorite song, album and tour in addition to her Artist of the Year wins and a 2015 Dick Clark Award For Excellence.
Regardless of whether she ties or breaks Jackson's record, Sunday will be a big night for Swift as she is crowned the Artist of the Decade. Legendary singer Carole King, who will present the award, called Swift "an extraordinary songwriter who has cultivated a unique and personal relationship with her audience."
"As a woman songwriter who also got into the music world at a young age, I know the kind of determination, struggle and single-minded perseverance it has taken for her to reach such heights," King added.
Swift, who has won more American Music Awards than any other act in the 2010s, is also slated to perform a medley of her greatest hits from throughout her career.
"Taylor's impact on music this decade is undeniable, and her performances on the American Music Awards have been truly spectacular," added Mark Bracco, an American Music Awards production executive. "We're thrilled to honor her as our Artist of the Decade and can't wait for her to blow everyone away with an epic, career-spanning performance unlike any other!"
Here's a look at the 23 American Music Awards Swift has won through 2018:
- 2018: Artist Of The Year
- 2018: Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock
- 2018: Favorite Album - Pop/Rock (for "reputation")
- 2018: Tour of the Year
- 2015: Adult Contemporary Artist
- 2015: Pop/Rock Album (for "1989")
- 2015: Song of the Year (for "Blank Space")
- 2014: Dick Clark Award For Excellence
- 2013: Pop/Rock Female
- 2013: Artist Of The Year
- 2013: Country Album
- 2013: Country Female
- 2012: Country Female
- 2011: Artist Of The Year
- 2011: Country Album (for "Speak Now")
- 2011: Country Female
- 2010: Country Female
- 2009: Adult Contemporary Artist
- 2009: Artist Of The Year
- 2009: Country Album (for "Fearless")
- 2009: Country Female
- 2009: Pop/Rock Female
- 2008: Country Female