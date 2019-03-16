world record

Texas man has more video games than anyone on earth

EMBED <>More Videos

Richmond man has more video games than any one on the planet

RICHMOND, Texas -- Antonio Romero Monteiro has more video games than you.

Correction: He has more video games than any one person has on this entire planet.

The Richmond man's 20,193 video games comprise the world's largest video game collection, as certified by the Guinness Book of World Records.

He says his collection includes games of almost every type, whether it's from his childhood, or from overseas, or even collectors items. He claims one in particular is worth between $500 and $700.

"I have some games that were only released in the Japanese market," he pointed out.

His collection is so massive, it's obvious he can't play them all.

"There are many, many unopened games," Monteiro said.
"So, you bought games just to buy games so you can play them," we asked.

"As part of the collection, yes," he said.

Before you wonder, yes, he's married to a "very patient, loving wife."

His life's work was certified just this past Monday.

"I was at work, in the middle of a meeting, and all of a sudden, I started jumping up and down," he remembered.
In order to verify the number of games, Guinness World Records sent two people to count the games. There are so many, it took them one week to count them all.

As for the expense of the whole scrounge, he believes he's spent hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttexasvideo gameworld record
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WORLD RECORD
Teen out to beat own record for solving Rubik's Cube using feet
Japanese woman honored as oldest living person
'Avengers: Endgame' trailer sets record for views within 24 hours
NASA's parachute for Mars mission sets world record
TOP STORIES
St. Patrick's Day 2019: How to watch Chicago River dyeing, parade
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Police looking for 5 suspects in connection with stabbing of CTA employee
I-57 temporarily closed after shooting between vehicles; 1 injured
Chicago man charged in fatal love triangle-related shooting in Evanston
Students in Chicago, across the world protest warming, pleading for their future
Ohio man gives up everything for Lent...except beer
Show More
Krispy Kreme doughnuts go green for St. Patrick's Day weekend
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Weekend Watch: Lincoln Yards project
VU Rooftop serving Irish classics this St. Patrick's Day
Mercy Home for Boys & Girls collecting donations for March for Kids Campaign
More TOP STORIES News