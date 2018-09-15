'Waist Watchers: The Musical' hits Chicago

Get ready to hit the gym!The musical comedy "Waist Watchers" has made its Chicago debut. The creators say it'll make you laugh so hard, you will definitely burn some calories!"Waist Watchers" actress Martha Wash stopped by the studio to talk about the show and preview a song from the production.The Royal George Theatre, 1641 N. Halsted StreetWednesdays at 7:30 p.m.Thursdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.Fridays at 8 p.m.Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.Sundays at 2 p.m.$45 per ticket