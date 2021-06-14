Pixar's 'Luca': Watch an exclusive clip from upcoming Disney+ film

That's what Giulia tells her new friends, who are actually sea monsters in disguise, as they form a team to compete in their town's Portorosso Cup race in Pixar's new film "Luca."
"Luca" plot
Enrico Casarosa, who directed the Pixar short "La Luna," helms this Pixar feature about Luca's unforgettable summer on the Italian Riviera with his best friend Alberto, who are both sea monsters in disguise. The two make a new friend, Giulia, and all share gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides along the way, but their fun is threatened by their deeply held secret.
"This movie is about the friendships that change us," Casarosa explained in a production brief. "It's a love letter to the summers of our youth -- those formative years when you're finding yourself."
Adds producer Andrea Warren: "It's a magical coming-of-age story. It's about remembering the people who shaped us along the way."
"Luca" cast, crew
The film's cast includes Jacob Tremblay as Luca Paguro, Jack Dylan Grazer as Alberto Scorfano, Emma Berman as Giulia Marcovaldo, Saverio Raimondo as town bully Ercole Visconti, Maya Rudolph as Luca's mom Daniela, Marco Barricelli as Giulia's dad Massimo, Jim Gaffigan as Luca's dad Lorenzo, and Sandy Martin as Luca's grandma.
In addition to director Casarosa and producer Warren, the crew includes executive producers Pete Docter, Peter Sohn and Kiri Hart. The story is credited to Casarosa, Jesse Andrews and Simon Stephenson, with Andrews and Mike Jones writing the screenplay. Dan Romer scored the film.
"Luca" streaming release date
"Luca" will debut exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, June 18, 2021. Click here to learn more.
"Luca" will also play a one-week limited engagement at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles from June 18-24.
