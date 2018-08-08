ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet

EMBED </>More Videos

The world's largest bounce house is coming to the Chicago area over Labor Day Weekend!

Caroline Kealy
JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) --
The world's largest bounce house is coming to the Chicago area over Labor Day Weekend!

Big Bounce America, which broke the Guinness World Record for biggest bounce house, will be in Joliet starting on Aug. 31st.

Visit Joliet Memorial Stadium to experience 20,000 feet of bounce house fun, including an inflatable obstacle course, giant ball pits, slides and much more.

Big Bounce America provides options for all ages, ranging from Toddlers' Sessions to Adults' Only Sessions. Ticket prices range from $9 to $25.

The attraction will be available through Sept 3rd. Tickets can be purchased on Big Bounce America's website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentfamilyfun stuffbounce houseJoliet
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
3 solid deals on food and art events in Chicago
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
'Heartbreak Hotel' on stage in Chicago through Sept. 30
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
Show More
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News