World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) --The world's largest bounce house is coming to the Chicago area over Labor Day Weekend!
Big Bounce America, which broke the Guinness World Record for biggest bounce house, will be in Joliet starting on Aug. 31st.
Visit Joliet Memorial Stadium to experience 20,000 feet of bounce house fun, including an inflatable obstacle course, giant ball pits, slides and much more.
Big Bounce America provides options for all ages, ranging from Toddlers' Sessions to Adults' Only Sessions. Ticket prices range from $9 to $25.
The attraction will be available through Sept 3rd. Tickets can be purchased on Big Bounce America's website.