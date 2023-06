Here in Chicago, there's one club promoter on a mission to help other partygoers with mental issues.

Why one Chicago club promoter encourages some partygoers to stay home and not party

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago club promoter, Eric Platt or better known as Eric Boss is on a mission to encourages some to stay home and not party.

Platt recently viral after posting a video to social media about the connection of mental health and people going to the club. He joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to discuss his mission to help others coping with mental health out and about at area Chicago clubs. To connect with Eric Boss, click here & connect with TFOCB here.