ESPN 1000 remembers Vaughn McClure, Jeff Dickerson with River North fundraiser

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ESPN 1000 remembers Vaughn McClure, Jeff Dickerson with fundraiser

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ESPN 1000 will honor and remember the lives and legacies of Vaughn McClure and Jeff Dickerson at the Annual Vaughn McClure & Jeff Dickerson Foundation Benefit in Chicago.

The fundraiser will happen on Tuesday at TAO Chicago from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The restaurant is located at 632 North Dearborn Street in River North.

SEE ALSO | ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson's death shines light on colon cancer as tributes pour in

All proceeds will be donated to causes that were near and dear to Vaughn and Jeff, including research on cancer, lupus, heart disease and mental health.

