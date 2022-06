ESPN 1000 remembers Vaughn McClure, Jeff Dickerson with River North fundraiser

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ESPN 1000 will honor and remember the lives and legacies of Vaughn McClure and Jeff Dickerson at the Annual Vaughn McClure & Jeff Dickerson Foundation Benefit in Chicago.The fundraiser will happen on Tuesday at TAO Chicago from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The restaurant is located at 632 North Dearborn Street in River North.All proceeds will be donated to causes that were near and dear to Vaughn and Jeff, including research on cancer, lupus, heart disease and mental health.For more information, click here