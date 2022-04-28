arson

Evanston fire: Surveillance video shows arson suspect lighting cars ablaze

Evanston police asking for public's help in finding suspect
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Surveillance video shows Evanston arson suspect light cars on fire

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Evanston police are looking for someone seen on video pouring accelerant on two cars and then lighting them on fire earlier this month.

Police were called to the 2300-block of Sherman Avenue about 8:15 p.m. April 19 for a car fire and found a Nissan and Toyota on fire.

The front portions of both cars were engulfed in flames, police said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.

RELATED: Home Depot fire arrest: Officials identify man suspected of starting massive 5-alarm blaze

A third vehicle, a Honda, sustained apparent heat damage.

No one was injured.

Police later learned the incident was captured on surveillance video, which shows a suspect approach the vehicles on foot, pour accelerant on the hoods and then light the cars on fire. The suspect then runs away.

Anyone with information on the apparent arson is asked to call the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040 or Text-A-Tip to CRIME (274637). Start the message with EPDTIP.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
evanstonfiresurveillancesurveillance cameracar firearsonsurveillance videoarson investigation
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARSON
Officials identify man arrested in massive 5-alarm Home Depot fire
CPD considering arson after Loop garage fire damages cars
3 vehicles set on fire overnight in Norwood Park
New York MoMA stabbing suspect arrested in Philly after reported arson
TOP STORIES
Man in custody, charges pending in deadly Brickyard Mall shooting
14-year-old planned rape and murder of 10-year-old girl, officials say
Woman killed, man seriously injured in wrong-way crash in NW Indiana
TV host describes attack, robbery on CTA Red Line train
City of Chicago opens applications for transit, gas cards
Moderna seeks authorization for COVID vaccine for kids 6 months and up
Congressman Quigley declines to run for Chicago mayor
Show More
NFL Draft 1st round begins Thursday
Frontier Airlines to begin flying out of Midway Thursday
Ambulance thief tells judge he has depression, anxiety
EXCLUSIVE: Woman who coughed on Uber driver accused of ID theft
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers Thursday
More TOP STORIES News