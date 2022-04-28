Evanston fire: Surveillance video shows arson suspect lighting cars ablaze

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Evanston police are looking for someone seen on video pouring accelerant on two cars and then lighting them on fire earlier this month.Police were called to the 2300-block of Sherman Avenue about 8:15 p.m. April 19 for a car fire and found a Nissan and Toyota on fire.The front portions of both cars were engulfed in flames, police said.Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.A third vehicle, a Honda, sustained apparent heat damage.No one was injured.Police later learned the incident was captured on surveillance video, which shows a suspect approach the vehicles on foot, pour accelerant on the hoods and then light the cars on fire. The suspect then runs away.Anyone with information on the apparent arson is asked to call the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040 or Text-A-Tip to CRIME (274637). Start the message with EPDTIP.