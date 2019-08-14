Evanston man charged with sex assault after allegedly luring victim on dating app, posing as rideshare driver

Jason Taylor, 28, also tried making contact with several Northwestern University students in the area, police said, though those students declined to meet him. (Evanston police)

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- An Evanston man was charged Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a Chicago woman after luring her through a dating app and posing as a driver for a rideshare service.

Jason Taylor, 28, also tried making contact with several Northwestern University students in the area, police said, though those students declined to meet him.

The alleged incident for which Taylor is charged happened July 30 in the 400 block of Asbury Avenue, police said. Authorities allege that Taylor first contacted the victim, a woman in her 20s, through a dating app and then posed as a driver for a rideshare service, allegedly assaulting her once she got into his car.

It's unclear whether Taylor attempted to lure the Northwestern students before or after July 30, when the alleged assault for which he was charged took place.

Taylor appeared in Skokie Bond Court on Monday. He was given and posted a $100,000 D bond, according to Evanston police.

Information on future court dates is pending.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
evanstondatingsafetysex assaultnorthwestern universityrideshare
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen fatally shot, 5 teens charged after chase from Lake Co. to Chicago
Suspect ID'd, charged in West Side VA hospital shooting
Rifle used in Chicago VA hospital incident came from Indiana gun store heist
'Chrisley Knows Best' stars charged with federal tax evasion
Body found in Illinois forest preserve believed to be missing Gary woman: FBI
Chicago casino profits hampered by 'onerous' tax structure, study finds
Lake County State's Attorney sues Juul for for targeting teens
Show More
Man kicks stranger's dog 15 feet into air
Test shows AJ Freund's dad isn't father of infant born later to mother
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame TV exhibit opening at Chicago broadcast museum in October
Snapchat introduces 'Spectacle 3'
'Empire' filming near site of allegedly staged Smollett attack
More TOP STORIES News