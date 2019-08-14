Evanston man charged with sex assault after allegedly luring victim on dating app, posing as rideshare driver

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- An Evanston man was charged Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a Chicago woman after luring her through a dating app and posing as a driver for a rideshare service.Jason Taylor, 28, also tried making contact with several Northwestern University students in the area, police said, though those students declined to meet him.The alleged incident for which Taylor is charged happened July 30 in the 400 block of Asbury Avenue, police said. Authorities allege that Taylor first contacted the victim, a woman in her 20s, through a dating app and then posed as a driver for a rideshare service, allegedly assaulting her once she got into his car.It's unclear whether Taylor attempted to lure the Northwestern students before or after July 30, when the alleged assault for which he was charged took place.Taylor appeared in Skokie Bond Court on Monday. He was given and posted a $100,000 D bond, according to Evanston police.Information on future court dates is pending.