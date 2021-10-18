comedy

'Evening with Groucho': Frank Ferrante to perform comedy show in Chicago for 1 night only

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A popular show is returning to Chicago next week, but it's only for one night.

Frank Ferrante, who wrote and performs in "An Evening with Groucho" joined ABC7 Eyewitness News live to talk about his two-part, interactive comedy show. He said he has performed it in 500 cities around the world over the last 35 years.

"It's part music, and it's part storytelling, and a lot of improvisation," Ferrante said. "And it's a joyous show. I fell in love with Groucho Marx when I was a kid and it's been a joy sharing his life with people all over the world ever since."

Ferrante, who also currently stars as "The Caesar" in Teatro ZinZanni, is bringing "An Evening with Groucho" to the Spiegeltent ZaZou on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel on Oct. 26.

"To hear laughter live again, it's amazing," Ferrante added.

Tickets are available on EveningWithGroucho.com.
