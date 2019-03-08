Ex-Ald. Ed Vrdolyak pleads guilty to tax evasion charges

EMBED <>More Videos

The once-powerful former Chicago alderman Ed Vrdolyak pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges dating back to an alleged scheme in the 1990s.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- At 81 years old, he is no longer Ed 'Fast Eddie' Vrdolyak, the consummate backroom Chicago politician and former alderman who was a central figure in the council wars of the 1980s.

Now, Vrdolyak is a two-time convicted felon after pleading guilty to tax evasion charges Thursday morning.

The feds said Vrydolyak had a secret deal to reap millions from the state's multi-billion dollar tobacco settlement starting in 1998. They said he helped another attorney evade taxes on the income for nearly two decades.

"This is a relatively simple tax case. That's all it's about. Nothing else," defense attorney Mike Monico said.

Vrdolyak is a retired attorney who said he now just does odd and ends around the law practice that bears his name. Vrdolyak was also sentenced to 10 months after a conviction for mail and wire fraud in 2009.

"We're happy it's over. Mr. Vrdolyak, who is 81, looks forward to getting the case resolved," Monico said.

Vrdolyak faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, but prosecutors said they plan to ask for a sentence of 24 to 30 months when he is sentenced in July.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopchicago city counciltax evasion
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officer shot at Rockford hotel dies; suspect in custody
Paul Manafort sentenced to 47 months in tax fraud case
R. Kelly in jail for failing to pay child support
One of FBI's 10 Most Wanted arrested in Maryland
Woodlawn welcomes new Jewel Osco
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with snow showers, dusting for some
Lincoln Yards development plan passes Zoning Committee
Show More
Suspect in 1993 Ashburn murder arrested, held without bail
Son charged in stabbing death of his mother in Lyons
Modelo truck overturns on freeway ramp, spills beer cans
Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization, says it owes him nearly $2M
3 girls charged, after pepper spray used in attempted robbery
More TOP STORIES News