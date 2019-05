Alderman Moreno sued for defamation by ex-girlfriend Liliya Hrabar

EMBED >More News Videos First Ward Alderman Proco "Joe" Moreno was taken into custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former girlfriend is suing Chicago Alderman Proco "Joe" Moreno for defamation after she was arrested and accused of stealing his car Liliya Hrabar said she has text messages proving he loaned her the car. But prosecutors said Moreno told Chicago police and his insurance company that the car had been stolen.Hrabar said he's never explained his actions."When I ask him, he's like, 'Give me a second. Give me a minute. You know what, let me go through the election. I will explain everything to you. I will fix everything,'" Hrabar said.Moreno was arrested this week and charged with insurance fraud and obstruction of justice for allegedly filing a false police report.ABC7 Eyewitness News reached out to the alderman for comment on the lawsuit, but has not received a response.