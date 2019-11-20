Ex-husband in Buffalo Grove apartment complex double homicide shoots himself in standoff with police

An arrest warrant had been issued for Anatoliy Ermak following the deadly shooting Sunday night in the couple's condominium's parking garage.
A Cook County Judge approved the arrest warrant for Ermak, 64, for two counts of first degree murder, according to Buffalo Grove police.
Edina Police officials say around 8:00 p.m. Friday night, officers responded to an apartment complex where local residents reported having spotted the vehicle Ermak was believed to be driving.
Officers tried talking to the driver, who was later identified as Ermak, before he shot himself, according to police.
He was transported to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition. No one else was injured during the incident.
Police identified the victims as Nataliya Ermak, 55, and her husband Roman Frid, 69. Police said Anatoliy Ermak is Natalyia's ex-husband.
According to court records reviewed by ABC7 Eyewitness News, Anatoliy Ermak was previously convicted of misdemeanor disorderly conduct in Minnesota in May 2007. Minnesota police records also show officers were called for two domestic incidents between the Ermaks in 2007, and Anatoliy was once arrested for domestic assault, with Nataliya listed as the victim.
WATCH: Buffalo Grove police provide update on double homicide
Police were sent to a parking garage of a building in the 150-block of Lake Boulevard at about 11:30 p.m. after a resident saw two people unresponsive near a vehicle with blood on the ground. Officers arrived and determined that a man and woman had been shot to death.
Police said surveillance video shows the suspect followed the victims' car into the garage on foot. The victims get out of their car at about 8:15 p.m., the shooter approaches them and they have a brief conversation before the suspect shoots them multiple times. Video shows him flee the scene on foot, police said.
Investigators said this was a targeted attack and that the suspect acted alone. While they do not believe there is a greater danger to the neighborhood, they are increasing patrols in the area to help ease concerns from residents worried about neighborhood safety.