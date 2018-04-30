Explosion, fire injures 8 in Glendale Heights

Eight people were injured in an explosion and fire in Glendale Heights Saturday night. (WLS)

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) --
Eight people were injured after an explosion and fire in Glendale Heights Saturday.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 1800-block of Marci Court at about 10:16 p.m. Officials said it appears that flammable liquid was poured on a fire that was already burning in a backyard fire pit.

Three people were transported to GlenOaks Hospital with minor burns and five people were transported to Loyola Hospital in unknown condition. Officials said they were not aware of any serious injuries.

There was no property damage from the fire. There were no signs of foul play and officials said the fire appears to be accidental.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Glendale Heights Police Department at 630-260-6070.
