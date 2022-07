How climate change impacts the jet stream, contributing to extreme heat: EXPLAINED

During the week of July 18, several countries in Europe experienced the hottest temperatures ever recorded. Devastating wildfires also swept through parts of the continent.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- During the week of July 18, several countries in Europe experienced the hottest temperatures ever recorded . Devastating wildfires also swept through parts of the continent.ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry talked with AccuWeather director of forecast operations, Dan DePodwin, about how climate change may have contributed to the extreme heat."There has been a lot of research completed on how climate change can impact the jet stream," DePodwin said.The flow of air from the jet stream is what generates the weather for us, Mowry explained."Because of climate change, because of the changing temperatures that we're seeing across the globe, we're seeing that jet stream more enhanced to transport that warmer air from the south to the north. It really creates these extreme temperatures," Mowry added.The discussion also included how the climate has changed in Chicago, since the average temperature in Chicago has increased 1.6 degrees since 1900, and what might Chicago's climate look like in the future.