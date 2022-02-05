valentine's day

Fairmont Chicago offers evening of romance for Valentine's Day

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- With Valentine's Day right around the corner, many people are searching for special ways to safely celebrate the holiday.

Fairmont Chicago is offering a variety of romantic offerings for a remarkable date night or overnight getaway in the city.

The Lodge Fairmont Chicago has been celebrating the winter season and offering a warm haven for couples to relax and cuddle up with the indoor fire pits, specialty cocktails and cozy décor. The Lodge is offering the following activations for Valentine's Day:

An evening with romance novelists Sherrill Bodine & Debi Catenacci - Feb. 2


In partnership with the Service Club of Chicago, the Lodge invite you to a romance novel reading on Wednesday, February 2 from 6-8 p.m. Listen to a sultry reading from authors Sherrill Bodine and Debi Catenacci as they share their stories in celebration of Valentine's Day. Each ticket includes a welcome drink, combination of sweet and savory fondue spread, chocolate tasting, followed by a rose upon departure. Tickets are $35.

Valentine's Weekend at the Lodge - Feb. 11-14


This Valentine's Day weekend, warm up and celebrate love at the Lodge. Treat your sweetheart to the romantic offerings including live entertainment each night, and a performance by Ava Fain on February 12, along with specialty cocktails like The Sweetheart, a winter twist on the Aperol Spritz, and The Rose, a unique take on the French 75. Book a special fire pit package for two that includes cheese and charcuterie, sweet fondue and a bottle of champagne for $120. Click here to make a reservation.
The Columbus Tap 4-course Dinner is a $65 dinner for two (drinks not included):

First course: Oysters on the Half Shell with Mignonette and Lemon

Second course: Steamed Mussels, White Wine, Garlic, Caramelized Fennel and Baguette, served in Le Creuset Pots
Third course: Steak Frits au Poivre
Fourth course: Heart-shaped Lovers' Red Velvet Cake

Fairmont Chicago is also offering overnight packages with rates starting at $199/ per night. The package includes:

  • Overnight accommodations
  • Welcome amenity of Truffles and Champagne
  • In-room breakfast for two
  • $50 spa credit, per stay

Click Here to book.
