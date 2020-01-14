falling ice

Falling ice shatters car window near former John Hancock building in Streeterville

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the weather warms up a few degrees after this weekend's winter storm, those walking around Chicago's skyscrapers are reminded to be on alert for possible falling ice.

At least one car was damaged Tuesday morning near the Magnificent Mile when ice shattered the vehicle's rear window. The car was driving east on Delaware Place near the former John Hancock building when the incident happened.

The driver was not hurt, but it serves as a reminder for both motorists and pedestrians to be aware. Many buildings across the city display caution signs near high-rise buildings as a warning of falling ice.
