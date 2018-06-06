Family files lawsuit after Elgin woman fatally shot by police on I-90

The family of Decynthia Clements filed a lawsuit after she was shot by an Elgin police officer on the shoulder of I-90 after a traffic stop. (WLS)

By
ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) --
The family of a woman fatally shot by an Elgin police officer on I-90 in March filed a civil rights lawsuit on Wednesday.

Decynthia Clements, 34, was shot three times by an Elgin officer; twice in the head and once in the chest, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

The medical examiner's office also said Clements had cocaine in her system.

Elgin police released video Thursday of a police-involved shooting that killed 34-year-old woman last week.



Police said she had a knife as she got out of her burning car on I-90. Police said they negotiated with her for over an hour after unsuccessfully trying to make a traffic stop. During the negotiations, her vehicle caught fire. Police said she was shot after lunging at officers with the knife.

The family is suing the city of Elgin and the officer involved, claiming that the shooting was unjustified. The officer involved in the shooting, identified as Lt. Christian Jensen, remains on administrative leave.



"The footage depicting the fatal shooting of DeCynthia Clements documents a blatant and unnecessary use of deadly force by an Elgin Police Officer," said the family's attorney, Antonio M. Romanucci. "Furthermore, the video shows that this situation did not have to escalate to such a degree that it cost a young woman her life."

An Elgin city spokesperson declined comment Wednesday morning because they had not seen the lawsuit, but said: "The city understands and respects the Clements family's need for answers and asks for patience while the state police completes its investigation and the Cook County state's attorney conducts its review."

Emmetia Sneed, one of Decynthia Clements older siblings, speaks at a press conference about her sister's fatal shooting by an Elgin police officer.

A new report says an Elgin woman shot by police in March was hit three times, twice in the head.

Police release video of woman shot during car stop
Police in Elgin, Illinois on Thursday released body-cam and dashboard video related to the March 12, 2018 shooting death of 34-year-old Decynthia Clements.
