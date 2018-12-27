Family of missing student Shalyha Ahmad asks CTA, UIC to release surveillance video

A Chicago area family is pleasing for the safe return of their missing 18-year-old daughter. Shalyha Ahmad.

A Chicago-area family is pleading for the safe return of their missing 18-year-old daughter.

It's been nearly two weeks since University of Illinois-Chicago student Shalyha Ahmad's family have seen her. Now the family is asking the university and the CTA to release surveillance video that may help them find the missing teem.

Ahmad was last seen on December 14 at the UIC campus. Her family says they dropped the 18-year-old UIC freshman off at the CTA Jefferson Blue Line station that day and planned to pick her up on campus but say she never showed up. Now, nearly two weeks later her family is asking for the public's help to find her.

"You can come home when you're ready, just try to call us and ... tell us that you're safe," her mother said.

Shalyha Ahmad's cellphone is not working and she has not tried to reach her family using Facebook Messenger as she has in the past, her mother said. Her mom said she received an anonymous tip that her daughter may be with friends from the Filipino community at UIC.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police at 312-744-8266.

