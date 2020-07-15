Lack of audio questioned in newly released Joliet police videos of Eric Lurry's death

By
JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- One day after Joliet police released three videos they describe as the unedited dashcams related to Eric Lurry's death, his family says police are still not telling the entire story.

Lurry's widow blasted the release as too little too late, and still incomplete.

"They clearly did something to turn off that audio and they knew when to do it because in the second video they released yesterday, the audio clicks back on when they are following Eric back to the hospital," said the family's attorney, Mike Oppenheimer.

Lurry died January 29th, one day after being arrested by Joliet police during an undercover drug operation. The coroner ruled his cause of death to be a drug overdose. But, it was called into question after dashcam video of Lurry inside the squad car was leaked by a whistleblower a few weeks ago.

In the video, an officer is seen holding Lurry's nose for one minute and 38 seconds. Then another inserted a collapsible baton into his throat, removing several plastic bags from this mouth that police say contained drugs.

RELATED: Joliet police release new video showing Eric Lurry's arrest

The videos released Tuesday add some context to the encounter, as officers are shown attempting to resuscitate an unconscious Lurry, dragging him out of the squad.

A second camera angle appears to show officers on the outside working on him until an ambulance arrives 15 minutes later. A third camera shows a squad car following Lurry to the hospital.

"I'm going to call it a cover-up," Oppenheimer said. "I'm going to call it doctored, and I'm going to call it tampering with evidence."

RELATED: Joliet police sergeant who leaked video of man's death in custody placed on desk duty

An investigation by the Major Crimes Task Force and the Will County State's Attorney's Office has cleared the officers involved of any wrongdoing. The whistleblower has been placed on desk duty for improperly releasing the initial video.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Joliet is calling for the Illinois Attorney General's Office to investigate.

"I love him and I miss him everyday," said Lurry's wife, Nicole Lurry. "I want justice for my husband Eric, and I want it now."

RELATED: Wife of man who died in Joliet police custody says dashcam video shows officers contributed to his death
EMBED More News Videos

Joliet police are defending the actions of the officers involved while the case is under investigation.



Joliet police have not responded to queries regarding the missing audio.

Nicole Lurry's attorney said he plans to hire an expert to see if it's recoverable.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jolietfentanylpolice cameradashcam videodeath in custodypolice brutalitydeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 1,187 COVID-19 cases, Pritzker updates Restore Illinois plan
Over 50K sign up to join Chicago COVID-19 vaccine study
Mayor Lightfoot warns city could go back to Phase 3 if COVID-19 uptick continues
Tornado Watch issued for southern suburbs
Vertical farm opening in south suburbs
2nd man charged in Austin shooting death of girl, 7
New ABC comedy 'United We Fall' debuts Wednesday
Show More
A Mexican twist on the ice cream sandwich
Black-owned South Holland syrup business sees sales boom
Biden, Obama, Musk among targets of apparent Twitter Bitcoin scam
NY tech entrepreneur found decapitated, dismembered inside luxury condo
'I'm not a bad guy': Police video captures distraught George Floyd
More TOP STORIES News